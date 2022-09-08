Rammstein set to light it up at Gillette
Rammstein — billed as “rock ‘n’ roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience” — is bringing its first full-scale North American stadium tour to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Friday, Sept. 9. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year’s “Zeit.” The band’s promoters say it takes four days to build the stage, each show has 586 pyro effects, and the highest flames are 20 meters high and reach temperatures of up to 600 degrees. So it sounds like this event will be throwing a lot of heat. (gillettestadium.com/event/rammstein)
Pawtucket Arts Fest, Restaurant Week join forces
The 24th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival and Pawtucket Restaurant Week are both set for Sept. 9-18. The festival features dance, music, theater, film, visual and folk-traditional arts. Restaurant Week not only features a number of local eateries offering menu specials and deals, but two interactive events that celebrate local eateries, culture and cuisine. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 9 with Lorraine Mills Fest at 560 Mineral Spring Ave. Attendees can eat from a variety of food trucks, have a drink or two from a brewery and distillery, shop local art and crafts from studios and residents of the mill, and enjoy a variety of live entertainment. For a full listing of events, visit PawtucketArtsFestival.org.
AAM ‘reframes’ disabilities
In collaboration with this year’s NEA Big Read initiative in the city, the Attleboro Arts Museum will present “Reframed: Exploring the Talent of Artists with Disabilities” Sept. 10-24. On Saturday, Sept. 10, an NEA Big Read 2022 kickoff and opening reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. at the 86 Park St. museum. Exhibiting artists will be honored, complimentary copies of this year’s Big Read, “Sitting Pretty,” will be distributed (while supplies last), family activities will be offered, and live music will be performed by Attleboro pianist Brittany Dyer. Reservations are not required — but are appreciated — for the free event by Sept. 9. Call 508-222-2644 x10 or email office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
Magic, comedy in Foxboro
Magician Ben Pratt will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center in Foxboro center. Pratt combines a stand-up comedy show with magic that aims to appeal to both adults and kids. Tickets are $15 but those who participate in Foxboro Clean Up Day can receive $5 off and free popcorn. Just email boxoffice@orpheum.org for your code.
Photography show opening
The Morini Art Gallery at the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, will present “Intensity,” a juried exhibit of black-and-white photography from Sept. 10 to Nov. 20. An opening artist reception will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, that is free and open to the public. Attleboro Duo, Lisa Doucet and Lisa Gerlach, who perform as The Lisa’s, an acoustic duo (ukulele/vocals), will play a variety of songs from the ‘30s to the ‘80s. (massartscenter.org)
Raptor Weekend in RI
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I. is holding its annual Raptor Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. Wildlife rehabilitators and experts from across the Northeast will bring eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and more to the nature center for what’s billed as the largest raptor celebration in New England. There will be live presentations, educational programs, games and activities for all ages. Tickets, more info: asri.org.
‘Tina’ kicks off in Providence
The North American tour of the Broadway hit “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” is launching at the Providence Performing Arts Center Sept. 11-18. The cast is led by Naomi Rodgers (“Frozen”) and Zurin Villanueva (“The Lion King,” “Mean Girls,” “The Book of Mormon”), who will share the role of Tina Turner. Tickets are $20-$94. (401-421-2787, ppacri.org/tina)