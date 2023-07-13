Lenny Clarke back at MRPAC
Comedian Lenny Clarke will perform Saturday night, July 15, at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro center. Clarke is known for his sarcastic social commentaries, anecdotal humor and thick Boston accent, along with his role as Uncle Teddy on FX’s series, “Rescue Me” and parts in several movies including “Fever Pitch.” Tickets for the show start at $35. Call 508-276-6546 or go to www.orpheum.org.
Improv and ice cream in Mansfield
The improv comedy troupe Accidentally On Purpose returns to the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, on Saturday night, July 15. The troupe’s style resembles that of the TV show “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” as the audience provides suggestions and volunteers for some of the games. The event includes a 6 p.m. reception outdoors overlooking Norton Reservoir followed by the indoor, R-rated show at 7 p.m. Tickets for the show are $25 in advance at https://bit.ly/mac23aop, $30 at the door.
And if that isn’t cool enough, MAC will be holding a special fundraiser called “Show Time: A Musical Theatre Ice Cream Cabaret” on Thursday, July 20. This event features regional singers as waitstaff performing some of their favorite musical numbers while serving ice cream. Doors open at 6:30 for the 7 p.m. event. Tickets are $25, and $15 for ages 4 to 14. The event is not recommended for young children. Tickets: https://bit.ly/mac23icecream.
Rock out for music education
Music Drives Us’ third annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Drive-In — A Night to Rock fundraising event will take place from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at 875 South Main St. in Mansfield. The live, drive-in event is a tribute to classic rock and heavy metal, and will feature a performance by Generation 3, with guest performances by Mission to Sleep and Carpathia. Music Drives Us, a nonprofit, is donating all proceeds from the event to the after-school music program at Jordan/Jackson Elementary School in Mansfield. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. To purchase in advance, go to musicdrivesus.org.
Oldies but goodies at Patriot Place
The Mass Cruisers Auto Club continue their cruise-in car shows on Thursday, July 13, outside Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro’s Patriot Place. The show will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and continue bi-weekly through Oct. 19. Canned good donations are welcomed when entering a vehicle into the main cruise night lot.
‘Nature’ exhibition in North gallery
A reception for the exhibition “Nature” by Adonis Deking will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Preservation Framer, 31 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Deking is an Asian American visual artist specializing in oil paint whose work are inspired by his love of animals and the natural world. It often features animals and nature depicted in bold colors and intricate patterns, drawing inspiration from the Post-Impressionism art movement. More info: www.preservationframer.com/churchwood-gallery-events/adonis-deking.
McCoy’s farewell fireworks Sunday
A fireworks display that was postponed due to weather is scheduled for Sunday, July 16 at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. The event will start at 3 p.m. with live music, family-friendly activities and games on the field such as face painting, a bouncy house and crafts, and food trucks in the parking lot. Fireworks are set to go off at 9:30 p.m. Three thousand people will be able to watch the display on the field. If you want to be among them, you must pick up a free wristband at a table near the entrance. They will be handed out first-come, first-served starting at 4 p.m. For more info go to https://pawtucketri.com/news/mccoys-final-inning.
Family Fun Night in Attleboro
Attleboro’s ecreation department is joining with the Jeffrey Burgess Memorial Trust to sponsor the 10th Annual Family Fun Night on Friday, July 14, at Hayward Field off North Avenue. The evening will begin with a free open swim at Spatcher Memorial Pool at 6:15 p.m., and free pizza and drinks will be supplied. At 7 p.m., there will be a special presentation of the High Flying Frisbee Dog Show. At dusk, folks are invited to move over to Hayward Field for the outdoor big screen showing of the movie, “Clifford The Big Red Dog.”
Liberty & Union tour offered
The Old Colony History Museum is offering a Liberty & Union Downtown Walking Tour at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15. The free, one-hour guided tour of historic Downtown Taunton will include some of the important architectural, cultural, and commercial sites between Church Green and Taunton Green. The tours are offered the third Saturday of every month, May through October, rain or shine. More info: www.oldcolonyhistorymuseum.org/events.
Celebrate Bastille Day in Harvard Square
The Harvard Square Business Association will hold its annual Bastille Day Celebration from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, outside Bonde Fine Wine Shop, 54 Church St., Cambridge. You can sip wine in the garden, savor French foods and dance the night away under the stars with French pop music of the ‘80s and ‘90s. The event is free and open to the public. More info: harvardsquare.com.
MFA goes to the chapel
“Something Old, Something New: Wedding Fashions and Traditions” is on display through Oct. 1 at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The exhibit, the MFA says, explores the origins of wedding customs in the United States and offers insight into how they’ve endured over hundreds of years and countless shifts in culture, style, and social norms. It’s a look into how traditional American wedding customs — from white silk dresses to diamond rings and wreaths of orange blossoms — fit into the beliefs and truths of the modern American family. (www.mfa.org)
Revel in the Fringe in Rhode Island
The Providence Fringe Festival, presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with WaterFire Providence, is set for July 16-29 in Providence and Aug. 10-12 at the United Theatre in Westerly. FRINGEPVD brings together more than 300 individual theater, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around the WaterFire Arts Center in downtown Providence, as well as online. For tickets and more information, visit: FRINGEPVD.org.
‘First Ladies’ authors coming to Plainville
Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, co-authors of the New York Times bestseller “The Personal Librarian,” will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to discuss their secondnovel, “The First Ladies.” It’s about the partnership between Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, and how it helped form the foundation for the modern civil rights movement. For tickets, visit www.anunlikelystory.com/benedict-murray.
Take a ‘Froggy Foray’ in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, is offering a “Froggy Foray” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13. You’ll listen as the gray tree frogs call from the forest, see the bullfrogs lounge on the lily pads, and observe many more amphibious sightings. Dress for the weather; the trails can be muddy at times, so wear shoes that can get dirty. Bring bug spray and a flashlight. It’s for ages 3 and up. Register through the events calendar at asri.org/calendar.
Author, historian to speak in Rhody
And speaking of Coggeshall Farm Museum, it will be hosting a talk by award-winning author and historian Nathaniel Philbrick in the McCulloch Center for the Arts at St. Andrews School in Barrington, R.I., on Thursday, July 13. Philbrick is known for his American nonfiction books, including several New York Times bestsellers such as “In the Heart of the Sea” and “Mayflower.” He is also a leading authority on the island of Nantucket. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, followed by a speaking program and Q&A at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: www.coggeshallfarm.org/philbrick.
Summer Beats from Belize
The nonprofit arts organization FirstWorks will present The Garifuna Collective on Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at the Roger Williams Park Bandstand in Providence. The free performance by the Belize ensemble is part of the FirstWorks Summer Beats concert series. Brooklyn’s Red Baraat is set to perform July 23. More info: firstworks.org.