Irish Festival at Patriot Place
Patriot Place in Foxboro is holding its annual Irish Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. The free event will feature live performances by Irish musicians and step dancers, special pop-up Irish-themed vendors and family-friendly activities. Devri, a Boston-based band, will headline several live musical performances on the Dean College Stage throughout the day. Six String Grill & Stage will host Irish step dancing performances, And family activities will include airbrush tattoos, a caricature artist, cornhole, a petting zoo and more. Also, there will be appearances by the Providence Hurling Club, Old Colony Highland Pipe Band, Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders and Slyde. For a full lineup of activities and additional information, visit www.patriot-place.com/irish-festival.
‘Something Rotten!’ in Franklin
The Franklin Performing Arts Company will present the musical comedy “Something Rotten!” this weekend and next at The Black Box, 15 West Central St., Franklin. The story is set in the 1590s and focuses on two brothers who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, they set out to write the world’s very first musical. The cast includes a roster of New York CIty guest artists, many FPAC actors, and Kenneth Elmore, the new president of Dean College, who will play arts patron Lord Clapham and The Master of the Justice. For tickets and more information, visit theblackboxonline.com or call 508-528-3370.
Spring Scavenger Hunt in Seekonk
Audubon Caratunk Wildlife Refuge, 301 Brown Ave., Seekonk, will hold a Spring Scavenger Hunt from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. You can use clues to find nature-based treasures on the refuge; some will be easy to find, others not so much. You’ll also learn a bit about nature during your hunt. The program caters to families with children ages 6 and up. Register at asri.org/calendar.
‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present “Beauty and The Beast Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Directed by LRC Stage productions, this stage version of the Disney classic is about hour and 15 minutes long (no intermission). Tickets are $20 adults in advance, $24 at the door; $18 students/seniors in advance; $21 at the door. More info: www.orpheum.org.
A cappella celebration at Stonehill
The award-winning, nearly 70-member Voices United Mixed Chorus will perform an afternoon and an evening show on Saturday, March 11 at Stonehill College in Easton. The group is dedicated to the growth and appreciation of the a cappella craft. Each show’s lineup will include the talents of some 10 Voices United quartets. For tickets, go to https://secure.givelively.org/event/voices-united/voices-united-spring-show.
‘Lincoln Miracle’ author in Plainville
Historian and Pulitzer Prize finalist Ed Achorn will be at An Unlikely Story bookstore, 111 South St., Plainville, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Achorn will be discussing his new book, “The Lincoln Miracle,” an in-depth look at Abraham Lincoln’s bid for president focusing on the 1860 Republican National Convention. Achorn was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Commentary and winner of the Yankee Quill Award. He is also the author of “Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln,” as well as two books about 19th-century baseball and American culture. He lives in an 1840s farmhouse in Rehoboth. (www.anunlikelystory.com/achorn23)
Ireland’s Lúnasa in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., Cumberland, will offer two concerts featuring Ireland’s Lúnasa at 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Named for a Celtic harvest festival in honor of the Irish god Lugh, patron of the arts, Lúnasa is acclaimed as one of the best Irish bands in the world. They will be joined by Dublin-born traditional singer and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell. Admission is $35 advance, $38 day of show. For reservations call 401-725-9272 or visit www.riverfolk.org for more information.
Step dancing and more in Rhody
Rhythm of the Dance will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket. The show has gone to 50 countries over the past 20 years and features fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes, ear-catching sound effects and, it proclaims, “one of the top three Irish step dance shows in the world.” Admission is $36 to $51. For tickets call 401-762-4545 or go to www.stadiumtheatre.com.
Brockton Symphony to perform Sunday
The Brockton Symphony will perform “Nocturnal Landscapes” at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. The performance will showcase Shalun Li in Rachmaninov’s “Piano Concerto No. 2” and guest conductor John Masko in a celebration of the mystical and nocturnal in music. The concert also features a premiere performance of Robert Ruohola’s “Orion,” paired with Somerville native Alan Hovhaness’ “Mysterious Mountain” symphony. Tickets for students and children are free, and discounted senior tickets are available as well. Go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/7923236.