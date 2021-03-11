20-year ‘farewell’
Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland will present Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas in an online concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. The streaming concert is called “Highlander’s Farewell,” which celebrates a 20-year musical retrospective of one of the acclaimed traditional music duo. Tickets are $20 and an additional $2.28 charge is added on by the streaming platform. Purchase at www.riverfolk.org.
‘winds’ at the vets
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 2021 Spring Season at The Vets in Providence on Friday, March 12, with performances of “Gentle Winds” at 5 and 8 p.m. Led by Guest Conductor Stefan Asbury in his RI Philharmonic debut, “Gentle Winds” features Dvořák’s “Serenade for Winds,” Gounod’s “Petite symphonie” and Stravinsky’s “Symphonies of Wind Instruments.” Spring season concerts will continue to have limited in-person, socially distanced attendance available to subscribers. The Orchestra will simultaneously live-stream all concerts in high definition video and audio at StreamRIPhil.org.
supreme drama
Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket will broadcast “We, They, And The People,” part of Series XIX: We Shall Not be Denied: Why it Matters, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. “We, They And The People” is a Mixed Magic civic engagement series that explores and dramatizes Supreme Court cases that have had a significant impact on the lives of all Americans, but especially its Black citizens. It will examine three important SCOTUS decisions. To learn more visit www.shallnotbedenied.org. The program will be streamed, free to the public. Go to www.mmtri.org.
5 artful women
The Attleboro Arts Museum’s Art Lovers Book Club will present “Ninth Street Women: Lee Krasner, Elaine de Kooning, Grace Hartigan, Joan Mitchell, and Helen Frankenthaler” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The book by Mary Gabriel chronicles five painters and the movement that changed modern art. Guest speaker will be Helen A. Harrison, a former New York Times art reviewer and feature writer and NPR arts commentator. The meeting is free, open to all and will be held virtually through Zoom. Advance registration is required to receive an invite with a link to join the meeting. RSVP with your name and email to: tele: 508-222-2644 x10 or email: office@attleboroartsmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.