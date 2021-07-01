Have a blast in Foxboro
Dying to see fireworks again? Patriot Place in Foxboro will be hosting a patriotic fireworks display on Friday, July 2. The annual tradition returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Patriot Place’s Summer Stage will feature live entertainment before the evening culminates in the fireworks display beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m. For a full schedule and additional details, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
Kidz 4th Fun is this weekend
Attleboro’s annual fireworks display is off again this year, but its Kidz 4th Fun celebration is on. It’s open to all families and will take place on Saturday, July 3 — or Sunday, July 4, if it rains — at the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Complex, 420 Oak Hill Ave. Look for races, sprinklers, complimentary food, and family-oriented games. DJ Nate Adams will play music and youngsters who have decorated their bikes for the 4th of July will get to show them off in the annual bike parade, scheduled to start at approximately 10:15 a.m. The event itself starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 11:30 a.m. More info: https://www.cityofattleboro.us/258/4th-of-July-Events.
Boston going all out for 4th
Boston is hosting an array of Independence Day weekend festivities. From Thursday to Sunday, there’ll be live music, patriotic re-enactments, historic programming, a classic car showcase, a parade, and not one but two fireworks displays. The first of them will light up the city sky at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, above Boston’s Inner Harbor as part of Harborfest. On Sunday, July 4, there will be a short parade from City Hall Plaza to the Old State House for the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence. The culminating event of the weekend will be a fireworks show above Boston Common at 10:30 p.m Sunday that will be simulcast with a soundtrack from the Boston Pops at Tanglewood. More details are available at www.bso.org. For more Harborfest information, visit: www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule. Also check out www.bostonusa.com.
Wonders of the Wurlitzer
The Providence Performing Arts Center will host a free virtual Wonders of the Wurlitzer concert with house organist Peter Edwin Krasinski on Sunday, July 4.The concert can be viewed via PPAC’s YouTube Channel or by visiting ppacri.org/Wurlitzer.
Graffiti-inspired art in Attleboro
Derek Raymond of Providence is the July Artist of the Month at the Attleboro Arts Museum. His paintings will be shown July 2-30 in the Community Gallery. Raymond says his current work is “largely informed by the rudimental aspects of graffiti, with an emphasis on extracting and further manipulating unrefined aesthetics of both vandalism and vandalism removal processes.” Museum admission is free. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org. Pictured is Raymond’s “Standing on The Spree at 6 a.m.”; enamel and spray paint on canvas.
Blues rockers playing at Chan’s
Blues rockers Greg Piccolo & Heavy Juice will be playing their new CD “Who Did This” on Saturday night, July 3, ate Chan’s in Woonsocket. Piccolo, a tenor saxophonist, was the longtime former leader of Roomful of Blues, will also be mixing in some original material. He’ll be backed by Trio Shinichi on organ and bass and Steve Langone on drums.Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
