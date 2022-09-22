Shakespeare returns to Mansfield
Shakespeare is returning to the Mass Arts Center, 888 South Main St., Mansfield, with the playful retelling of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” One of Shakespeare’s most beloved and widely performed plays, “Dream” involves impending nuptials, four distraught Athenian lovers, an acting troupe, and a meddlesome and mischievous fairy. The play, directed by Steve Dooner, features cast members from Mansfield to Quincy. It will be performed Thursdays to Sundays, Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 To order or for more info, go to massartscenter.org.
Music, comedy at Rodman Center in Foxboro
The Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, 1 School St., Foxboro, will present “Sweet Baby James — A James Taylor Tribute” at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. Nashville-based singer Bill Griese will play JT originals in a stripped-down, solo-acoustic presentation. Tickets start at $21. Go to orpheum.org.
And on Saturday night, Sept. 24, comedians Kelly MacFarland and Carolyn Plummer will perform at MRPAC. MacFarland was first runner up in the Boston Comedy Festival and voted Best of the Fest at the Aspen Rooftop Comedy Festival. She has two albums available on iTunes, Amazon and SiriusXM radio. Plummer will be on Comics Come Home on Nov. 13. Tickets: orpheum.org.
‘Miss Peregrine’ author coming to Plainville
New York Times bestselling author Ransom Riggs will be launching “Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville. The book’s subtitle is “An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals.” The event includes a reading, presentation, audience Q&A, signing and photo opp. For ticket info, go to anunlikelystory.com/riggs.
The Z to celebrate 40 years
The Zeiterion in New Bedford will celebrate 40 consecutive years of live performances from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Visitors can enjoy tours of backstage and other places not often seen by the public, screenings of the short film “The Zeiterion: A Complex Magic Machine,” performances by New Bedford Symphony Orchestra musicians, and more. The event is free and open to the public. The Z, as it’s commonly known, is at 684 Purchase St. More info: zeiterion.org.
Full WaterFire lighting in Providence
WaterFire Providence is planning a full lighting on Saturday night, Sept. 24. The lighting will begin after sunset (6:39 p.m.) and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food fair and artists’ market vendors open at 5:30 p.m. Look for many of the usual attractions: WaterFire Marketplace on Canal Street, origami master Andrew Anselmo at Market Square, living statues, food fairs and more. For more info, go to waterfire.org.
Night of Scottish music in Cumberland
Blackstone River Theatre549 Broad St., Cumberland, will present an evening of music from Scotland featuring North Sea Gas at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. North Sea Gas have been performing for 40 years. The trio features a combination of fiddle, guitar, mandolin, bodhran and bouzouki, complementing three-part vocal harmonies and a keen sense of humor. Admission is $18 advance and $20 day of show. For reservations or information call 401-725-9272.
‘Newgrass’ quartet at Stone Soup
Stone Soup Coffeehouse will present Mamma’s Marmalade Saturday night, Sept. 24, at The Music Mansion, 88 Meeting St, Providence. On their new LP “Rabbit Analog,” the New England “newgrass” quartet salutes the Americana canon with a fresh take on acoustic traditions spanning Appalachia and the Ozarks. Show starts at 7; tickets are $20. (stonesoupcoffeehouse.org)
Iliza Shlesinger performing at PPAC
Comedian Iliza Shlesinger brings her “Back in Action” tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Shlesinger is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer, and author. She’s done five Netflix stand-up specials. She wrote and starred in the Netflix rom-com movie “Good On Paper” and played opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix film “Spenser Confidential.” Tickets to her PPAC show are $39.50-$79.50. (ppacri.org, 401-421-2787)