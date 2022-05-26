Boston Ballet staging ‘Swan Lake’
Boston Ballet will present Mikko Nissinen’s “Swan Lake” May 26 to June 5 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston. Nissinen’s production of the classical ballet about romance, enchantment, true love, and sacrifice made its world premiere in 2014 and returned in 2016. Additionally, the program will be filmed live at the Opera House and made available to stream June 9 to 19. Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit bostonballet.org/swanlake or call 617-695-6955.
‘From A. to Beatles’
Rocker Johnny A. will bring his “From A. to Beatles” show to Chan’s in Woonsocket on Saturday night, May 28. According to the Boston Hall of Fame guitarist’s website, the show stems from his passion for The Beatles and reimagines the music of the legendary band from Liverpool. Tickets to the “instrumental journey” are $25 advance, $30 door. (401-765-1900, www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com)
‘Electropop opera’ meets Tolstoy in Providence
Wilbury Theatre Group is staging “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812,” an “electropop opera” based on a “scandalous slice” of Leo Tolstoy’s “War and Peace,” from May 26 to June 19 at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. The show features a score that, we’re told, mixes rock, pop, soul, folk and electronic dance music with classic Broadway. Tickets are pay-what-you-can and are available at thewilburygroup.org.
Memorial Day nature activities
Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol, R.I., is offering Memorial Day nature activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 30. The day will feature take-home craft bags, a nature story, an animal interview, and a shore hike. No registration required. The center is at 1401 Hope St.
Discover the work of Philip Guston
The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is showing a major exhibition of the work of Philip Guston (1913–1980) through Sept. 11. The exhibition was organized by the MFA; the National Gallery of Art, Washington; the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and Tate Modern, London. It “foregrounds the artist’s lifelong commitment to raising difficult, even unanswerable questions,” the MFA says, and includes 73 paintings and 27 drawings from public and private collections. (www.mfa.org)
‘Jersey Boys’ returns to PPAC
The Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical “Jersey Boys” returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3. “Jersey Boys” tells the story of the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Tickets are $20 to $90 and available at www.ppacri.org or 401-421-2787.
Monster Jam roaring back to Gillette
Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Saturday, June 4. The super-charged monster-truck competition starts at 7 p.m. but there’s also a Pit Party from 2:30 to 5:30. As impressive as the big wheels may be, their names are pretty cool, too: Grave Digger, Zombie Monster Mutt, Soldier of Fortune, Megalodon, El Toro Loco, and Jurassic Attack, to name some. For tickets go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies.
Attleboro Arts Museum celebrates educators
The Attleboro Arts Museum will present “And All That Jazz! The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award Art Educator Group Exhibition” June 2-29 in its Community Gallery. The show spotlights AAM’s art educators, who each produced a work inspired by Schreckengost’s Jazz Bowl. A recognition ceremony for the educators will be held Thursday, June 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to all. More info: www.attleboroartsmuseum.org, 508-222-2644.