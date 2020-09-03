It’s been so hot of late, diners may not be thinking of the colder weather ahead. But restaurateurs are. It’s September now and autumn is just around the corner.
Colder weather will mean the closing of most outdoor dining, which has been a lifesaver for many restaurants living with lower inside dining capacity due to the pandemic.
Even a rainy day adversely affects dining revenue.
Restaurants have only been opened for inside dining for awhile now, and most have spent that time swimming out of red ink.
“The fall is going to be the great coming of justice in the restaurant business,” says Stephen Zagor, who teaches food entrepreneurship at Columbia Business School. Many restaurants, it’s predicted, will feel increased pressure to close for good if regulations aren’t eased. Not likely, says The Notester.
So, again, dine out and dine out often at our favorite local restaurants.
The local scene
Look for great food from “The Boot” at LaSalette’s third annual Italian festival noon to 6 Saturday, Sept. 26 on the shrine grounds on Park Street in Attleboro. The festival honors St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina and includes music, a raffle and cultural events. www.lasaletteattleboroshrine.org
There’s a takeout pasta and meatball supper Saturday, Sept. 19, at Centenary United Methodist Church at North Main and Sanford Streets in Attleboro. Twelve bucks gets you the entrée plus a tossed salad, garlic bread and a dessert. For kids under 10 it’s 6 bucks. The meals must be ordered by Friday, Sept. 18, and are ready for pickup at 5:30. Call 508.222.1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Centenary also has a lobster lunch Friday, Sept. 25. The meal is 10 bucks and includes a lobster roll or lobster mac and cheese, chips, a pickle, cookie and soda or water. Order by noon Thursday, Sept. 24, and schedule a pickup between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the 25th. Hey, and group orders can be delivered to your office or business before 12:30. Again, call 508.222.1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
Reminders:
Empty Bowls has soup to go at the Newell Shelter at Capron Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, 11 to 2. Twenty-five bucks gets you soup and a handmade bowl. The cash supports programs for the hungry in the Attleboro area. www.emptybowlsattleboro.com
Chef Paul Wahlberg of Wahlburgers is honorary chair for the annual Rodman Ride for Kids fundraising effort that features 70 Massachusetts restaurants. He is also part of a prize in the event’s silent auction Saturday, Sept. 26. Wahlberg will cook a dinner for 10 at the top bidder’s home. It’s a virtual event this year. www.rodmanforkids.org
Greater Boston
Dumpling Daughter has opened a location at Brookline’s Coolidge Corner. It has shops in Cambridge and Weston. www.dumplingdaughter.com
There’s a pop-up wine shop 4 to 8 Wednesdays at Fool’s Errand on Boylston Street. www.foolserrandboston.com
Gracie’s Ice Cream of Somerville plans to open a Kendall Square location with a café in the fall. www.icecreamgracies.com
Providence Proper
Del’s has a new flavor for the fall: soft, frozen pumpkin spice. www.dels.com
Crepe Corner in Smithfield has relocated to Westminster Street in Downtown Providence and is planning soon to open a second location in Pawtuxet Village, where Schastea and the Elephant Room used to be.
Around Rhody
The tacos come in three styles at Amigos Taqueria y Tequila on Canal Street in Westerly: Traditional, American style and Cabo San Lucas, served with mango papaya slaw, chipotle aioli and shrimps or scallops. www.amigosri.com
The newly renovated Duck and Bunny on Wickenden Street in the Fox Point neighborhood will not reopen until next year. It’s Café and Sweetery at Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket has also closed. www.theduckandbunnysweetery.com
Big dates
Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 17-20: These are the dates for the Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival. www.newportmansions.org
Wednesday, Sept. 23: There’s a tapas wine dinner at 7 p.m. at Stoneforge Tavern & Publick House on Paramount Drive in Raynham. It’s 65 bucks. 508.977.9840
SouthCoast
The emphasis is on seafood and scenery at Black Bass Grille on Water Street in Dartmouth. www.blackbassma.com
Awards on the wall
Rhode Island distilleries are getting noticed. In the recent USA Today national online survey, Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. won Best Craft Whiskey Distillery, and Rhode Island Spirits and Industrious Spirits were among nominees for Best New Craft Distillery.
Sad notes
Legal Test Kitchen in Boston’s Seaport District has closed.
Menu mysteries
The anglefish is a deepwater critter with a long dorsal fin that extends over the mouth. The ugly fin is usually discarded before it gets to the fish store. It is also known as monkfish, toadfish and devil fish.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get any three tacos for 5 bucks on Taco Tuesdays at Papi’s Tacos two Cranston locations, on Budlong Road and Oaklawn Avenue. www.papistacos.com
SEZ ME
Here’s where and what The Notester dined on recently:
Providence: The bacon-wrapped scallops (16 bucks) and luncheon rack of lamb (14 bucks) inside at Vino Veritas on Broadway. www.vinoveritasri.com
Attleboro: The ale fish and chips (13 bucks), cup of chowder (4 bucks) and liver, bacon and onions with mashed potatoes (12 bucks) in the bar at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille on South Main Street. www.morins1911.com
Wrentham: The eggplant Milanese with crispy eggplant, buttermilk-herb crema, pickled pear, arugula and goat cheese salad, hot honey and lemon vinigraitte (19 bucks) and lasagna with herbed ricotta cheese (15 bucks) inside at Evviva Trattoria on Ledgeview Way. www.avvivatrattoria.com
Hey, been some place good? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com
SOMETHING NEW The Walnut Room
Say hello to this new classic cocktail bar on South Main Street in Providence.
Top Shelf Cookies
After selling online for the past six years, this cookie shop is opening a brick-and-mortar store on Gallivan Boulevard in Boston.
Lola’s Lounge
This is a Mexican restaurant on Douglas Pike in Smithfield with a Day of the Dead theme, brought to us by the now-closed Skyline in Providence.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
