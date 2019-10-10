Move over Burger King Impossible Whopper and burgers at Carl’s Jr. — The Notester’s betting there will soon be a new, bigger kid on the block.
As a test, McDonald’s is serving up its new plant-based burger for the next 11 weeks or so at 28 locations in southwestern Ontario.
The burger is made by Beyond Meat, which also serves Carl’s Jr. locations around the country. Beyond Meat is available at supermarkets, but McDonald’s is customizing the ingredients exclusively for its burger restaurants.
They’re selling in Canada for $4.89 in U.S. dollars.
The local scene
The Friday night buffet featuring prime rib, pasta, chicken francaise and teriyaki grilled salmon is back at The Lafayette House on Route 1 in Foxboro. It’s served 5 to 9 and runs 25 bucks for adults, 15 for kids. www.lafayettehouse.com and 508.543.5344
Fall Willow Tree Day is Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Willow Tree store on South Main Street in Attleboro. Visitors that day will get 20 percent off any product in the store, a free gift for every Thanksgiving order and a free turkey-and-side sampling from 11 to 4. www.willowtreefarms.com and 508.222.2479
You can get a three-course dinner starting at 12 bucks from 11 to 5 all this month at Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street in Mansfield. www.freshcatchince.com
Tickets are 10 bucks for the ham-and-bean supper at 5:30 this Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Plainville United Methodist Church on East Bacon Street. 508.695.9587
For the month of October, 10 cents from every Pink Ribbon Bagel sold at Panera Bread locations in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island will go to the Pawtucket-based Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation to commemorate National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. www.panerabread.com
The Rehoboth Station 2 Firefighters Association is hosting a New England clam boil at 7 on Friday, Oct. 25, at the Seekonk Gun Club on Reed Street. Tickets, which you must buy in advance, are 30 bucks. 508.226.2914 and 508.252.3132
Reminders:
Yankee Spirits is having a grand wine tasting 5 to 7:30 next Wednesday, Oct. 16, at its Route 1 store in South Attleboro. And there’s a six-table blended whiskey tasting there 5:30 to 7:30 on Wednesday, Oct. 23. www.yankeespirits.com
The Taste of the Region is Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Tri-County Regional Technical High School in Franklin. It starts at 6, costs 25 bucks at the door and is brought to us by the United Regional Chamber of Commerce. www.unitedregionalchamber.org
Greater Boston
The new football menu at Victory Point on Quincy’s Marina Bay waterfront includes Gronk-spiked Bud Light beer cheese, GOAT burgers, Hoodie spring rolls and Touchdown tacos. www.victorypointmb.com
The Beacon Hill Pub on Charles Street is closing to make way for a new fine-dining restaurant in the building, which is being transformed into an extended-stay hotel with 16 suites.
Providence Proper
Through Nov. 17 you can get a wagyu and wine meal at The Capital Grille at Union Station. It’ll run you 25 bucks. 401.521.5600
Around Rhody
Through Sunday, Oct. 20, you can get a voucher for a free cup of coffee at any Seven Stars Bakery when you donate a gently used coat for adults or kids at one of the bakeries or at Courtesy Cleaners.
The Child & Family Taste of Newport is back for its 36th year on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Atlantic Resort Newport on Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown. It’s 5 to 8 and tickets are 125 bucks. You can attend a VIP reception at 4:30 with a 250-buck ticket. www.childandfamily.com
The Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank is 5:30 to 8 Thursday, Oct. 17, at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. Guests will eat from ceramic or clay bowls created especially for the event by local artists. Tickets range from 50 bucks to 150 bucks. 401.942.6325
Tap and bottle
More than 20 distilleries and breweries are on tap for the Local Craft Spirits Festival 4 to 7 this Saturday, Oct. 12, at Central Square at MIT University Park on Sydney Street in Cambridge. Tickets are 50 bucks, two for 90. www.localcraftspirits.evenbrite.com and 617.395.7680
Two Gals Cocktails is having a tasting of fall cocktails, cider-infused drinks and sangria 6:30 to 8 Thursday, Oct. 17, at Linden Place Mansion on Hope Street in Bristol. Tickets are 55 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
They’ll have a double feature with “Royal Wedding” and “Second Chorus” at the Classics & Cocktails film series this Saturday, Oct. 12, in the events tasting room at RI Spirits on Blackstone Avenue in Pawtucket. The program runs 7 to 10:30. On Saturday, Oct. 26, they’re showing “Night of the Living Dead” and “Plan 9 from Outer Space.” www.rhodeislandspirits.com and 401.744.9363
Big dates
Tuesday: Oct. 22: Shovel Town Brewery fall beer dinner, Stoneforge Grill, Roosevelt Circle, South Easton, at 7, 45 bucks. www.stoneforgerestaurants.com and 508.238.0550
Changing tables
The new executive chef at Union Straw on Mechanic Street in Foxboro is Dan Lane, formerly of Bison County in Waltham, The Biltmore in Newton and The Blue Room in Cambridge.
Menu mysteries
It’s spooky: The word chowder comes from the French “chaudiere” and the Old Northern French “caudron.” The English translation is cauldron.
Psst, let’s make a deal
You can get a free slice of cheese pizza during Have A Slice Day next Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Villa Italian Kitchen at Providence Place. www.villaitaliankitchen.com
SEZ ME
Here are some of The Notester’s favorite things around and about:
Putnam, Conn.: The German onion soup (11 bucks), Rhode Island stuffies (8 bucks) and short rib grilled cheese sandwich with truffle fries (16 bucks) at Elizabeth’s Farmhouse on Canal Street. 860.928.2200
Attleboro: The chicken and broccoli agli e olio (13 bucks) and lasagna Corinna (13 bucks) at Canova Italian Bar & Grill on Union Street. 508.455.0464
SOMETHING NEW
Nautilus Pier 4
A 2020 opening is scheduled for this Asian-Latin restaurant on Pier 4 Boulevard, brought to us by the folks at Nautilus and Gaslight.
Slice and Company
This is new where Papa Franco’s used to be in East Greenwich, brought to us by the folks at Kai Bar and 241 Main.
Jamaica Mi Hungry
This longtime food truck now has a brick-and-mortar site on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain. Think curry goat and jerk chicken.
