Is there anything you can do with beer or ale besides throw back a cold one? Sure: Make jelly.
Potlicker Kitchen in Stowe, Vt., is the leading producer of beer jelly in the country, using India pale ale, hefenweizen, porter and oatmeal stout, to name a few.
You can get their jellies at Eataly in Boston, Art’s Specialties in Belmont, Massachusetts Bay Trading Co. in Weston and Murphy’s General Store in Harwich Port.
The local scene
The smoked half a chicken and barbecued smoked St. Louis ribs are 10 bucks each on Football Sundays at HomePlate on West Main Street in Norton. www.homeplate.us.com and 508.952.2225
Wow! Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream of Skowhegan, Maine, is now The Official Ice Cream of the New England Patriots.
There’s a spaghetti supper 10 to 5 this Saturday, Sept. 14, at First Christian Congregational Church on GAR Highway in Swansea. It’s 10 bucks for adults, 5 for kids 5 to 10. 508.673.7179
Reminders:
It’s dueling pianos with The Flying Ivories at 6:30 this Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. Tickets for the dinner-show are 60 bucks. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
The 12th annual Taste of Tri-Town food tasting to help the food pantries in Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Mansfield Crossing in Mansfield. www.tri-townchamber.org and 508.339.5655
Greater Boston
Look for special pasta dishes — think lobster bucatini — and a martini cart at Orfano on Boylston Street in the Fenway neighborhood. www.orfanoboston.com and 617.916.9600
The Fat Cat in Quincy has moved to a bigger space on Hancock Street, a block from its previous location where the Iron Furnace restaurant used to be. www.fatcatrestaurant.com
Providence proper
Tacos rule the whole month of October as RI Food Fights ask you to pick the best in the state during Taco Mania. Some 25 restaurants will be competing. Get a passport for 25 bucks and you’ll get two free tacos at competing restaurants. www.eventbrite.com
Look for carne cruda and panna cotta on the menu at Berri on Mathewson Street in Downtown Providence. wwwlaberri.com and 401.919.5587
Around Rhody
The 32nd annual Apple Festival put on by the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce is this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, at Johnston Memorial Park on Hartford Avenue in Johnston. It’s 10 to 5, there’s live entertainment, food booths and an apple pie-eating contest, and you can park at Johnston High School on Cherry Hill Road and get a free shuttle to the park. www.nrichamber.com
The 9th annual Taste of Pawtuxet Village is 5:30 to 8 Tuesday, Sept. 24, in The Imperial Room at Rhodes Place in Cranston. Tickets are 25 bucks and include food and live music. There’s a cash bar. www.friendsofpawtuxetvillage.org
Pawtucket and Central Falls Restaurant Week is Sunday, Sept. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 28.
Tap and bottle
If you can hit six craft brewing and spirits spots between Sunday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 28, you can earn a monogrammed mixing glass in the Pawtucket Craft Crawl. You can get a passport for stamping at any of the participating sites: The Guild Brewery on Main Street, Foolproof Brewing on Grotto Avenue, Crooked Current Brewery on Mineral Spring Avenue, Smug Brewing on Carver Street, Rhode Island Spirits on Blackstone Avenue and White Dog Distilling on Mineral Spring Avenue.
There will be wine, food and live music, too, at the 7th annual Stadium Theatre Beer Fest 6 to 8:30 Thursday, Sept. 26, at the theater on Monument Square in Downtown Woonsocket. Some 17 breweries and wineries and nine restaurants will be represented. Tickets are 30 bucks. www.stadiumtheatre.com
Big dates
Sunday, Sept. 22: Disaster Relief Fundraiser Dinner for Mozambique, Cranston Portuguese Club, Second Avenue, Cranston, at 1, 35 bucks, 10 for kids 12 and under. 401.400.2813
Sunday, Sept. 29: Burger Bash, Linden Place Mansion, Hope Street, Bristol, 1to 4, 50 bucks. www.lindenplace.org
Sad note
The Ruby Tuesday off Route 1 in South Attleboro has closed, leaving the ones in Wrentham and Taunton the only local restaurants.
Happy note
AS220 Food & Drink has reopened on Empire Street in Downtown Providence after eight months of renovations, including remodeling of the restaurant and bar, an addition for a new kitchen and access to Black Box Theatre next door. www.as220.org
Menu mysteries
Persimmons are indigenous to North America, although they are often thought to be Japanese. Commodore Perry introduced them there in 1855.
Psst, let’s make a deal
How about some free lasagna? Order one their signature dishes at Carrabba’s Italian Grill on Bald Hill Road in Warwick — that’s chicken Bryan, chicken marsala, pollo Rosa Marie and the chicken trio — and you get an order of lasagna to take home. www.visitcarrabbas.com and 401.827.8880
