This year’s Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, which The Notester has been touting for months, will go on as scheduled Sept. 17-20 and interest is just as high as ever. The vintner dinner Saturday, Sept. 19, and the Brunch & Bubbly event at Rosecliff on Sunday, Sept. 20, are reportedly sold out.
Luckily for the rest of us, there is also a series of seminars for tasting and learning about wines and spirits.
In addition, many local restaurants are having special wine dinners, which you can make reservations for at the specific restaurants, once the list is released. www.newportmansions.org/events/wine-and-food-festival.
Attendees at all festival events will be seated at private tables socially distanced. The festival is presented by Food & Wine magazine and hosted by the Preservation Society of Newport County.
The local scene
Participating Wendy’s restaurants in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island are offering six Jr. Frosty coupons for a buck, with the net proceeds going to Adoption Rhode Island. You can get the coupons through Sunday, Aug. 16, and they are redeemable through Wednesday, Sept. 30.
The doors of Tavolino and sister restaurant the new Citizen Crust, both at Patriot Place in Foxboro, reopened on Tuesday, after a thorough sanitizing was completed and all employees received negative results for COVID-19.
Greater Boston
Eat Local MA has a new mobile app that helps you find farms, farmers markets, food businesses and restaurants committed to using locally-harvested ingredients. It’s available in iOS and Android.
They have a new five-table patio and a 65-buck prix fixe menu at the recently reopened Pammy’s, the Italian restaurant on Mass. Ave in Cambridge. www.pammyscambridge.com
On Monday nights Black Lamb on Tremont Street has pop-up Mimi Chuka Diner offering Chinese and Japanese fare. www.blacklambsouthend.com
Providence Proper
The iconic Cassarino’s Restaurant on Federal Hill has reopened for lunch and dinner, and will offer al fresco dining on Fridays and Saturday evenings like other Atwells Avenue restaurants when the street is closed. www.cassarinosri.com
They have a new menu at Yoleni’s, the Greek restaurant and market on Westminster Street downtown. www.yolenis.com
The newly renovated Duck and Bunny on Wickenden Street in the Fox Point neighborhood will not reopen until next year. It’s Café and Sweetery at Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket has also closed. www.theduckandbunnysweetery.com
Westminster Street is closed to traffic on Saturdays and open for outdoor shopping and dining.
Around Rhody
The Dave’s Fresh Marketplaces in Rhode Island now offers fresh Matunuck oysters from the Matunuck Oyster Farm in South Kingstown, a Notester favorite. The closest Dave’s is on Route 114 in Cumberland, and other stores are in Smithfield, Warwick, Cranston, Coventry, East Greenwich and North Kingstown.
Tap, cask and bottle
Amigo Mexican Lager is back at Taproot Brewing Co. at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.taprootbeer.com
Big dates
Friday, Aug. 7: BaconTruck pig roast, with sittings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at Bully Boy Distillers on Cedric Street in Boston. Tickets for groups of five are 250 bucks and that gets you five cocktails and five meals — roasted pig, bacon puimento mac and cheese and more. www.eventbrite.com
Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 6-9: Fifth annual Cape & Islands Bakes for Breast Cancer fundraiser.
Sad notes
Pret A Manger, the sandwich chain based in the United Kingdom, has closed all its Boston area shops.
Loie Fuller on Westminster Street in Providence’s Armory District has closed after 13 years.
Menu mysteries
The word trivet comes from the Old English “trefet” by way of the Latin “tripes,” which means three-footed.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
