Here’s a note about something a little different, perhaps something to distract you in these trying times:
At the new Anchor & Hope winery in Rumford, they ship their wine out to restaurants — in kegs.
Owners James Davids and Marissa Stashenko argue that kegs keep the wine fresher, are more efficient, are more profitable for the restaurants and better for the environment.
Their grapes come from small producers around the world, and that makes them a craft winery, or negociant as they say in France.
When the world reopens, you’ll find their wines in places like Bayberry Beer Hall and Sarto in Providence, Bywater and Metacom Kitchen in Warren and the East Bay Oyster Bar in Bristol. www.anchorhope.com
The local scene
Through the end of the month, first responders and healthcare workers can get a free combo meal of their choice at the McDonald’s on Pleasant Street in Attleboro. Just present your ID badge at the drive-through window. www.mcdonalds.com
Fridays and Saturdays between 4 and 8 Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro offers pickup Date Night Specials: two three-course meals and a bottle of wine for 65 bucks. Entrée choices are gorgonzola steak tips and shrimp scampi over linguini. www.bellasarno.com and 508.774.643.6435o
Ninety Nine Restaurants have a new classic cheeseburger lunch deal for 6 bucks that comes with french fries. It’s available to go and for curbside delivery 11 to 3. www.99restaurants.com
Keep checking The Sun Chronicle’s handy new site for local restaurants to post their address, hours, telephone numbers and websites. The list is up to two dozen and grows every day. The Notester uses it all the time. If your favorite restaurant isn’t listed there, hey, ask them why. Let’s support our community restaurants. www.thesunchronicle,com/advertisers/takeout_tally
Greater Boston
Think positive and think ahead: Tickets are available for farm tours of the 11-acre Island Creek Oyster Farm on Washington Street in Duxbury. They begin May 20, start at 50 bucks and include a boat ride and oyster feast. The Notester did one of these in Matunuck in Rhode Island’s South County and found it an educational and cool adventure, www.shop.islandcreekoysters.com
Providence Proper
Gracie’s on Washington Street has developed a new menu based on what their customers want to eat, according to a survey they did in 2019. New items include, for starters, sweet and spicy nuts, warm Sicilian olives and a make-your-own cheeseboard. The tasting menu, when they are open for sit-down business, will now include a four-course and a seven-course offering, plus a three-course dessert menu. You’ll be eating there soon. www.graciesprovidence.com
Around Rhody
Tilly’s Cheesesteaks on Kingstown Road in West Kingston — a Notester favorite — plans to open Tilly’s Town Beach in North Kingstown.
Tap and bottle
Yes, you can still buy a buddy a beer. Just text a $10 gift certificate to a friend that’s good for curbside pickup of a six-pack at Jack’s Abby brewery on Clinton Street in Framingham. www.jacksabby.com
Mark your calendar and cross your fingers: On May 2-3 there are wine and beer-tastings, live music, food and grape-stomping at Spring Festival Weekend at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. www.newportvineyards.com
And the dates for the Newport Waterfront Oyster Festival are May 16-17 at Bowen’s Wharf. www.bowenswharf.com and foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/Newport
Down the Cape
The celebrated and wish-fulfilling Nantucket Wine Festival starts May 15 with events all over the island. www.nantucketwinefestival.com
Changing tables
Armando Bisceglia, formerly of Zooma on Federal Hill in Providence, is chef and owner of Bacco Vini and Cotorni’s, also on Atwells Avenue.
Awards on the wall
Bouchard Restaurant and Inn in Newport was named to Open Table’s 2020 list of top Romantic Restaurants in America. www.bouchardnewport.com
A year ago this week
The Notester was telling you about the dinner series, the area’s largest food truck caravan and the farmers, chefs, bartenders and beverage artisan gathering for the Eat Drink RI Festival at the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Menu mysteries
The phrase to “beat about the bush” comes from the 15th century practice of scaring up small, sleeping birds with wooden bats and then disposing of them with the same instrument. And then cooking and eating them, of course.
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ ME
Here’s what The Notester dined on recently:
Attleboro: A perfect coronavirus “antidote” is a rack of St. Louis-style ribs with two sides — in this case classic coleslaw and Gramma’s baked beans, a mix of black and brown beans — for 26 bucks, all delivered to your car in the parking lot out front of Chub’s Blue Pig BBQ on Pleasant Street. The Notester found all the particulars at www.thesunchronicle.com/advtertisers/takeout_tally. Complement the ribs at home with a bottle of Founders Brewing’s Breakfast Stout — a double chocolate coffee oatmeal stout — and there you go. www.chubsbluepigbbq.com and 774.203.3515
Hey, had some good takeout lately? Send it in. Don’t make The Notester do all the work. Email it to notesternews@gmail.com.
SOMETHING NEW
(When you go out again)
The Bagel Table
This is new on the ground floor of the Warrior Ice Arena at Boston Landing on Guest Street in Brighton.
Alta Strada
This Italian restaurant is located in Terminal A at Logan Airport.
Otto
This pizzeria in Portland plans to open a restaurant on Broadway in South Boston.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
