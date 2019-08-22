More than a dozen Rhode Island spots have made it to the prestigious Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant awards list.
Here’s where to go, alphabetically, for fine wine selections, says Spectator:
Block Island: Restaurant 1879.
Cranston: Café Itri and Chapel Grille.
Matunuck: Matunuck Oyster Bar.
Narraggansett: Coast Guard House.
Newport: Cara at the Chanler Hotel, The Dining Room at Ocean House, Olympia Tea Room and White Horse Tavern.
Providence: Camille’s, Capital Grille, Fleming’s, Mill’s Tavern, Persimmon and Sarto.
Smithfield: Tavolo Wine Bar and Tuscan Grille (in Providence, too).
Westerly: The Restaurant at Weekapaug Inn.
Of the 18, The Notester has wined and dined at 14 of them.
The local scene
Today is National Relaxation Day, and Applebee’s is using it to kick off its new delivery service powered by the mobile app DoorDash. There are no delivery fees through Sept. 1 and — get this — no delivery fees on any Sunday throughout the regular NFL season. www.applebees.com
A Faithful Reader asked The Notester when 110 Grill in Wrentham will be opening. Soon, my friend. The United Regional Chamber of Commerce has a VIP party there Aug. 28 and the opening is sure to follow.
This used to be a limited-time offer, but now you can order up to five entrées on the menu — to heat and eat at home — for 5 bucks each at Olive Garden, after you’re done with your in-restaurant entrée. www.olivegarden.com
Reminders:
It’s dueling pianos with The Flying Ivories Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bella Sarno on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. It starts at 6:30, tickets are 60 bucks and it includes dinner. www.bellasarno.com and 774.643.6435
Greater Boston
The late Charles Bukowski — one of The Notester’s favorite poets and authors — would have turned 99 this Friday, Aug. 16, so Bukowski Tavern on Cambridge Street in Cambridge is having a birthday party for him that night from 7 to 10. There will be a special menu and a beer roulette wheel to win swag. www.bukowskitavern.net
They now offer a trap-to-table lobster menu Mondays through Wednesdays at Victory Point on Victory Road in the Marina Bay section of Quincy. They’ll have four lobster options caught that day. 617.481.1070
They’re having a seafood extravaganza next Monday, Aug. 26, for 35 bucks with lobster and oyster dishes, and a visit by Annie Copps, author of “The Little Local Maine Cookbook.” It starts at 6 at Row 34 on Congress Street. www.eventbrite.com
Providence Proper
A corn dinner? You bet. This Monday, Aug. 26, at New Rivers American Bistro on Steeple Street you can order grilled pizza with sweet corn and tomato, a smoked pork and pickled corn tamale, charred corn spoon bread with pickled chilies and sweet corn ice cream. www.newriversrestaurant.com
Around Rhody
Cochon555’s Heritage Fire is a touring celebration of a whole-animal, live-fire dining experience, and for 150 bucks you can partake of it this Saturday, Aug. 24, at Gurney’s Newport on Goat Island. It runs 4 to 7:30 and more than three dozen chefs, farmers, sommeliers, distillers, brewers and bartenders will be participating. www.eventbrite.com
Look for live music, food and drink at Sam’s Mill Fest noon to 6 this Sunday, Aug. 25, at Slater Mill on Roosevelt Avenue in Pawtucket. And it’s free. www.slatermill.org
Oysters are a buck Mondays at DeWolf Tavern on Thames Street in Bristol. www.dewolfstavern.com
Tap and bottle
They’re offering beer-inspired doughnuts from noon to 3 this Sunday, Aug. 25, at Long Live Beerworks on Sprague Street in Providence. www.longlivebeerworks.com
Taproot Brewing Co. at Newport Vineyards in Middletown was named Best Food & Beer Menu by Rhode Island Monthly magazine. www.newportvineyards.com
The Notester received this email from the folks at Uva Wine Bar on Main Street in Plymouth after a mention in last week’s column:
“Hi, Notester, I saw your article in The Sun Chronicle and was curious about your comment that there other other self-serve wine bars in New England. It is very important to us that we are not making any false claims about our business so I contacted the All Star Pub in North Attleboro. They have self-serve beer but they do not have self-serve wine. We’ve never stated that Uva is the only self-serve establishment for anything other than wine and to the best of our knowledge that is a correct claim. Uva Wine Bar has 48 different wines available through self-serve dispensers. It is true that liquor stores have the dispensers, however, they are used exclusively for wine tasting; because they do not have an on-premise liquor license to dispense more than 2 ounces, or charge customers for the taste, they cannot be marketed as a wine bar.” Mea culpa, and The Notester says thanks for the clarification.
Big nights
Thursday, Aug. 22: Summer cigar dinner, Longfellow’s Wayside Inn, Wayside Inn Road, Sudbury, 5:30 to 9:30, 60 bucks. www.wayside.org and 978.443.1776
Sunday, Aug. 25: Open fire Vine dinner at Newport Vineyards, Middletown, at 5, 125 bucks. www.newportvineyards.com
Sad note
The Union Street Grill on Union Street is Franklin has closed, A Faithful Reader reports. The Notester, who frequented that location when it was the Union Street Café, was unable to discover any additional information.
Menu mysteries
Salami is Italian for “salted pork.” In Latin salt is “sal.”
Footnote: Some of The Notester’s menu mysteries derive from the book “The Eaten Word” by Jay Jacobs.
SEZ YOU
“Went to a nice small restaurant in Wickford, R.I.,” writes A Faithful Reader from Attleboro. “It’s in the center of town where the tidal brook crosses the Main Street. They also have outside seating overlooking the harbor. Yesterday was raining so we had to sit inside. Menu and service were good. Had fish and chips with clear R.I. chowder (which is not always easy to find, even in R.I.), and soft beverages were included with the meal (nice touch). Would go again when in the area. Menu is online. Place is called Wickford on the Water.”
SOMETHING NEW
Ilona
They have Mediterranean fare at this new spot on Tremont Street in Boston, where Parish Cafe used to be.
Chef Mike’s
This restaurant by Mike Fucci of the Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” is on Highland Street in Needham.
Town Meeting
This bistro-style restaurant is new at the Inn at Hastings Park in Lexington, in the space where Artistry on the Green used to be.
