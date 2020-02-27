This Saturday, Feb. 29, is a special day, isn’t it?
Head out to the Olive Garden restaurants on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro or at Patriot Place in Foxboro and if Feb. 29 is your birthday, you’ll get four free mini-desserts — dolcinis — to make up for the birthdays you missed. www.olivegarden.com
And since Saturday, Feb. 29, is an extra day, all Legal Sea Foods in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, except those at airports, will give you an extra lobster for the price of one. That’s two lobsters and sides for 29 bucks. www.legalseafood,com
The local scene
The fourth annual Cookies & Cocktails event of the Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England is 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday, March 5, at the Atrium at the Crowne Plaza on Greenwich Avenue in Warwick. Local restaurants will concoct desserts using Girl Scout cookies. Tickets are 60 bucks. www,gssne.org
Two pounds of steamers with linguica and onions and a jumbo lobster salad roll are on the Lenten specials menu Thursday, Feb. 27, only, at Fresh Catch on Chauncy Street in Mansfield and on East Washington Street in North Attleboro. www.freshcatchinc.com
Zoodles primavera — zoodles are housemade zucchini noodles — is served with marinated artichokes, wild mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, spinach and EVOO olive paste at Uno Pizzerai & Grill on Route 1 in South Attleboro and at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets off Route 1A in Wrentham. www.unos.com
The Counterfeit Cash Tribute Show is coming Friday, March 20, to Bella Sarno Ristorante on Kelley Boulevard in North Attleboro. You’ll hear tunes from the stage from the likes of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline. Tickets are 20 bucks, 25 at the door. www.bellasarno.com
Baked haddock and jumbo cheese raviolis, both for 8 bucks, are the featured entrees at the Friends of Plainville Seniors luncheon 11 to 1 this Friday, Feb. 28, at the Senior Center on School Street. The 5-buck Tuesday breakfast March 3 is two eggs, bacon and home fries. www.plainville.ma.us/council-aging
Reminders:
The 24th annual Taste of the Towns is 6 to 8 next Tuesday, March 3, in the Grand Rose Ballroom at the Clarion Inn on 114 in Seekonk. This event by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Seekonk includes a beer and wine tasting, raffles and an auction. Tickets are 30 bucks. 508.557.1363
The Chili Fest-Hoedown is Saturday, March 7, at the Norfolk Grange on Rockwood Road. Doors to this Norfolk Lions Club event open at 6, followed by a chili competition among area restaurants plus line dancing. There will also be lessons and a cash bar. Tickets are 25 bucks. www.norfolkmalions.org
Greater Boston
Boston Restaurant Weeks are March 1-6 and March 8-13, when loads of restaurants will be offering lunches for 15, 20 and 25 bucks and dinners for 28, 33 and 38 bucks.
Providence Proper
They have 25 brews on tap and offer more than 130 in total at The Abbey, A Burger and Beer Joint on Admiral Street. www.92beers.com
Nick’s on Westminster now serves brunch all day long. www.nickswestminster.com
The Lounge at Sarto is a new bar in the loft space above the restaurant on Dorrance Street. www.sartoprovidence.com
Around Rhody
The Hooter’s on Airport Road in Warwick is going to be reopening soon. Stay tuned.
The hot chocolate bar is back at The Chanler at Cliff Walk on Memorial Boulevard in Newport. www.thechanler.com
Pasquale’s Pizzeria Napoletena has moved into a larger space across the street in South County Commons in Wakefield, where Shogun used to be.
Tap and bottle
There’s a wine tasting this Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 in the private dining room upstairs at Massimo on Atwell’s Avenue in Providence. Tickets are 30 bucks and include a prosciutto di parma station, cheeses and hors d’oeuvres. www.providencemassimori.com
Big dates
Tuesday, March 3: Multi-course Sokol Blosser Winery wine dinner, Chopps American Bar and Grill, Burlington Mall Road, Burlington, at 6:30, 85 bucks. www.choppsamericanbarandgrill.com
Thursday, March 5: Groth wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, March 6: Cain Winery wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 6:30, 225 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Saturday, March 7: Vineyard 29 wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 175 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Wednesday, March 11: Chappellet wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 6:30, 225 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Thursday, March 12: Mediterranean reception, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 110 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Friday, March 13: Finca Allende wine dinner, Boston Wine Festival, Boston Harbor Hotel, at 7, 185 bucks. www.bostonwinefestival.net
Out West
They’ll be having prime rib Fireplace Feasts through April at Salem Cross Inn Restaurant & Tavern on West Main Street in West Brookfield. The feasts are 63 bucks and are offered on March 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 and 27-28 and April 11, 17-19 and 24-26. www.salemcrossinn.com
Sad notes
The historic Wilson Tavern in Charlestown, which dates back to 1739, is for sale.
Changing tables
The new executive chef at River Falls on South Main Street in Woonsocket is Ash Elhence, formerly of Trattoria Zooma on Federal Hill in Providence and a native of New Delhi, India.
Awards on the wall
Newport Vineyards executive chef Andy Texeira has received a 2020 Local Hero Award from Edible Rhody magazine, in a contest where readers cast the votes.
Menu mysteries
Macedoine, a colorful serving of cut fruits or vegetables, gets its name from Macedonia, where the population is a lively mix of ethnicities.
Psst, let’s make a deal
Every day in March you can get a three-course prix fixe menu with wine pairings for 30 bucks at Avvivo Ristorante at Garden City in Cranston. www.avvivoristorante.com
SEZ YOU
“We go there often,” writes A Faithful Reader of the Bangkok Café at Foxfield Plaza in Foxboro. “They are LGBT-friendly and willing to adapt recipes. Excellent service.”
SOMETHING NEW
Poindexter Coffee
This is in the Graduate Providence Hotel downtown, where the Starbucks used to be.
50 Kitchen
This is new on Dorchester Avenue in Boston and serves Southern-Asian fusion dishes. Think jambalaya egg rolls.
Tori Tomo
This is a ramen noodle shop on Washington Street in Providence, brought to us by the folks at Wara Wara on the East Side.
Bon appetit. And if you go, let The Notester know.
