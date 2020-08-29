The Sun Chronicle asked each candidate running in the primary election for the 4th Congressional District to answer the same questions. Here are their complete statements, in alphabetical order. Democratic candidate Alan Khazei and Republican candidate David Rosa did not submit responses.
Jake Auchincloss
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: It starts with jobs and economic development.
That means listening to science and being driven by facts in COVID response and recovery, so that we can see our way through this crisis. It means investing in green infrastructure and R&D, including South Coast rail and offshore wind, to create jobs as we transition to a clean-energy economy. And it means building cross-sectoral coalitions for 21st century industries, like life sciences manufacturing. I’m already doing this work. One example: after consulting with scientists, state & local elected officials, unions, educators, and business leaders, I proposed a roadmap for jobs in the life sciences manufacturing field in the South Coast. As a member of Congress, I’ll continue to focus on jobs and economic development.
I’ll be immeasurably aided in this through my partnerships with key elected officials and community leaders here. I’m grateful to have earned the support of Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan and New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, South Coast State Representatives Pat Haddad, Carole Fiola and Paul Schmid, and community leaders such as Taunton City Solicitor David Gay and Governor’s Councillor Joe Ferreira. In Congress, I’ll continue to build on these partnerships to deliver results for our constituents.
Q: How many days have you spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: More than in any other part of the district (except for Newton, where I live.)
In recent weeks, as it has become more feasible to meet in outdoor, socially-distanced groups, I have visited the South Coast often. Earlier this month, I met Mayor Paul Coogan and State Representative Carole Fiola in Fall River to pack food for needy families and discuss my plan for economic recovery.
Last week, I was joined by State Representative Pat Haddad and City Solicitor David Gay at a post office in Taunton for Speaker Pelosi’s USPS Day of Action. On Wednesday, I toured the South Coast for my Day of Action, meeting endorsers in New Bedford, Fall River, and
Taunton, to discuss economic recovery and development. As the next representative from the Massachusetts Fourth, I’ll continue to show up.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
The mantra on our campaign is “show, don’t tell.” We don’t hand-wave, we show up and build relationships. I am going to serve as a representative for every person in this district, south to north. That means spending time with local elected officials, community leaders, and citizens to understand the unique challenges and opportunities on the ground. Taunton, Fall River, and Attleboro are neighbors, but they have significantly different priorities that a Member of Congress needs to appreciate.
It also means recognizing economic contours before political ones: I have built a partnership with the New Bedford mayor and spent time there, because although New Bedford is not part of the district, it’s part of the mandate for anyone who truly cares about an inclusive economic recovery for southeastern Massachusetts
Becky Grossman
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: In the 4th Congressional District, there’s a five times differential in annual median household income from the north to the south. Moreover, the communities in the southern end of the district who never fully recovered from the 2008 financial crisis have been the hardest hit by this crisis. Our next member of Congress must work to deliver inclusive economic prosperity and strengthen the interconnections between all parts of the district.
We also must reduce the crushing burden of healthcare and child care costs. That’s why I’m committed to fighting for universal pre-K, accessible childcare, paid family and medical leave, lower prescription drug costs, and a public option so everyone who needs coverage is able to attain it affordably.
Q: How many days have you have spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: Our campaign has made over two dozen trips to the south coast, racking up hundreds of miles before the pandemic. Since then, we have campaigned in the south coast both virtually and in person, keeping social distance measures in place.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
A: The 4th Congressional is truly a tale of two districts. If I’m so fortunate to be elected, I’m dedicated to assigning a member of my Congressional staff to prioritize economic development and small business growth in the Gateway Cities and the South Coast. I’ve talked consistently about making significant investments in public transit, infrastructure, affordable housing, and green jobs –- all crucial to leveling the playing field and creating good-paying jobs. I’m also the only candidate in this race to pledge to hold office hours in each of the 34 cities and towns in the 4th District in my first term in office. My determination to lift up the southern end of the district is why I’ve earned over a dozen endorsements from Bristol County elected officials and the Massachusetts Firefighters.
Ihssane Leckey
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: For decades, the southern part of our district has been ignored and left behind. Large corporations and the ultra-wealthy in the northern towns have dominated our politics. While pharmaceutical and health insurance corporations, fossil fuel companies, and Wall Street have made huge profits, thousands of people in the southern end of our district have been denied the basic necessities to live – affordable health care and housing, clean air and water, good-paying jobs and a high-quality education from pre-k through college.
Unlike most of my opponents, I don't take a dime from corporate PACs or lobbyists. I will never be bought because I refuse to take their money. This campaign is for you, the working people of this district, and that is who I will fight for in Washington. I know how much power and money Wall Street banks and other large corporations have. I took on their greed and corruption for years as a Wall Street regulator. But I also know that when working people stand together, we can build the country we want to see. As your congresswoman, I will center your voices and fight relentlessly for Medicare for All, for a Green New Deal that combats climate change and creates thousands of good-paying jobs right here in the 4th district, for free pre-K and college for all, for racial justice and an affordable homes guarantee.
Q: How many days have you have spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: Since I launched my campaign, the majority of our organizing and events have been in the southern parts of the district. I decided to run because I saw how our gerrymandered district benefited wealthy zip codes while leaving the rest behind. I also saw that those wealthy towns voted in larger numbers than everyone else, and it has been a priority for me to energize working class voters in the southern part of the district. I have been inspired by the large number of first time voters who told me they are voting for me on September 1st - getting people engaged in our political system is how we take back power from big corporations.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
A: The southern end of our district is the heart and soul of our campaign. Unlike my opponents, I don't come from wealth and privilege. I grew up in a working class family – my mom was a farmer and my father was a teacher – and I have been forced for the majority of my life to make decisions about whether to get the health care I needed or pay rent. The struggle that so many people in this district are going through is personal to me, and I refuse to sit idly while the ultra-wealthy and powerful corporations buy this seat yet again. It is time for the people of the southern end of our district, for working families, to win for a change and to finally get the relief we need.
Natalia Linos
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: The South Coast and the southern portion of the Fourth are communities with many assets as well as unique needs. As a public health expert who entered the race because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am committed to ensuring that the health and wellbeing of residents in the southern end of the district is prioritized. COVID-19 disproportionately impacted residents in the southern end, but it is not the only health challenge. I am committed to addressing the long-standing opioid overdose crisis, expanding maternal health and other primary health services, meeting the needs of elderly residents, and narrowing the life expectancy gap between the northern and southern end of the district by investing in healthy neighborhoods. I’ll push for a COVID-19 recovery that prioritizes health, education, and economic equity across communities and geographies and fight for Medicare for All to expand access to health care, including mental health and substance use supports. In addition to health, I know expanding job opportunities is top of mind. Some towns have been left behind in part due to a lack of public transportation connecting residents to job opportunities, which means people are left out of some of the economic success that the north part of MA-04 prides itself on. That said, we also need to build up opportunities locally. To get us there, I’ll advocate for the completion of the South Coast rail, a Green New Deal that includes investments in new offshore wind and clean energy jobs in the region, and investments in education to ensure opportunities at Bristol Community College and UMass Dartmouth are accessible to all.
Q: How many days have you have spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: Given the limitations of campaigning safely in-person because of COVID and getting on the ballot in May, I’ve spent about 15 days campaigning in-person throughout the district and half of those days have been in the southern end of the Fourth. Through in-person and online events, I’ve participated in dozens of meetings with community leaders and residents of Fall River, Taunton, Attleboro and the surrounding towns. From meeting with the Taunton High School Democrats virtually, to meeting the Executive Director of the Fall River YMCA in person and touring the facilities, zoom discussions with Democratic Town Committees, to meeting in person with nurses and doctors serving COVID patients at Charlton Memorial Hospital, I am deeply committed to hearing from residents in these areas. My team has also spent time registering voters in Fall River as part of a broader “CD4 votes” initiative and we covered all 34 towns in the district with socially distanced events over our Weekend of Action in early August.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
A: The southern portion of the Fourth is critical. I’m campaigning to represent the entire Fourth District, not just a part of it. I live in Brookline, but I’ve spent my career at the United Nations fighting for better opportunities for people across the globe, and I’ll have a comprehensive, representative approach in Congress. I’ve been campaigning on a more equitable and science-based COVID recovery, and I’ve prioritized connecting with nurses and frontline healthcare workers based in southern cities and towns that have been hardest hit by COVID. I’m also a first generation Greek-American. I was born in the U.S. but grew up in Greece, and have a deep affinity for the Portugese community and other immigrant communities that make this region vibrant and strong.
Jesse Mermell
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: The 34 cities and towns that make up the Fourth Congressional District are incredibly economically diverse. As your next Congresswoman, I’ll be committed to showing up for every single community and fighting for the bold, progressive solutions working families need.
First and foremost, the people of the southern end of the district need an economic recovery from COVID-19 that is fair and centers workers and the most vulnerable among us. That means $2,000 monthly payments for every person, including undocumented immigrants and students, increased federal aid for cities and towns, especially to address budget shortfalls in schools, a national paid leave program and an infusion of federal funding to our struggling transportation system, especially for regional transit authorities like GATRA.
This fair economy must also include fixing our broken health care system. We need an emergency Medicare program immediately and we must fight for Medicare for All. Medicare for All would ensure substance abuse disorder and mental health treatment are covered, which is essential to combating the opioid epidemic that is hitting the Attleboro area especially hard.
I will fight for all of this in more when I’m in Congress because it’s the work I’ve already been doing for the past 20 years in my roles with Planned Parenthood, alongside Governor Deval Patrick, running the state’s progressive business organization, and on the front lines as a Brookline Select Board Member.
This commitment to fighting for a fair economy and showing up for every community in this district is why I have such strong support from leaders such as Attorney General Maura Healey, Auditor Suzanne Bump of Easton, Senators Paul Feeney and Becca Rausch, Rep. Jim Hawkins, Taunton Rep. Carol Doherty, Taunton City Council President Barry Sanders, Fall River School Committee Members Paul Hart and Tom Khoury, and the Coalition for Social Justice out of Fall River.
Q: How many days have you have spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: I launched my campaign in Fall River almost 11 months ago and I have visited every community in the Fourth District. This is an incredibly diverse district and I will not be the Congresswoman of the northern part, southern part or any one part, just like I won’t be the Congresswoman of Democrats, Republicans or independents. I will be the Congresswoman of everyone in this District, no matter who they are or where they live.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic upended our campaign. As soon as the Governor declared a State of Emergency, we moved our campaign online and have led the field in finding creative and meaningful ways to connect with voters throughout the District. We held a series of online Community Conversations in key areas and with significant leaders. We had sessions with Taunton City Councilor Barry Sanders, who is a licensed social worker, about the importance of wellness and self care in the pandemic, another with Fall River School Committee Member Paul Hart about the federal support schools need during the pandemic, and additional virtual events centered in the southern part of the district with nurses, teachers, state and federal lawmakers and more.
As the weather improved and we could safely have outdoor, socially distant events, I attended many Black Lives Matter marches, including in Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River. Just this past week I joined Representative Jim Hawkins at the Attleboro Farmers Market and Hebron Food Pantry and attended the Fall River Ward 8 Democrats barbecue. As we’ve campaigned throughout COVID, we’ve engaged heavily with public access stations in the southern end of the district, including interviews with Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxborough, Fall River and Taunton public access.
We know the pandemic will eventually end and life will return to whatever new normal allows us but, whether it is in person or on a video call, my commitment to serving the entire Fourth District is unwavering and will be a top priority throughout my time in Congress.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
A: As I’ve demonstrated throughout this race, the southern part of the Fourth District is critically important to me. I launched my campaign here and have shown throughout the race that serving the entire district is my priority.
To me, like all of my work, that commitment is far more than words or just voting the right way. I made economic justice, health care affordability and tackling the climate crisis my top priorities long before the COVID crisis hit. In fact, from the first day of the campaign, I have been advocating for national Paid Family and Medical Leave, Medicare for All and a Green New Deal long before many others in this race focused on those policies. The issues that I have centered my campaign are unchanged from the start and have been brought in to even sharper focus since the pandemic.
The people in the 34 cities and towns of the Fourth District deserve a Congresswoman who stands up for their values every day and is committed to serving the entire district, south to north. I’ve proven in this race and in my career that is exactly the type of Congresswoman I will be for this District
Ben Sigel
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: Education, healthcare, transportation, and COVID-19 relief are the four most urgent needs that I have heard from residents. Eliminating system racism is interconnected and interrelated to all of these significant issues. I took all of these concerns into account when I developed my policies which you can view at bensigelforcongress.com/priorities. I centered all my policies on economic and social justice by helping people tomorrow while we work towards a better future for everyone. My education plan focuses on a high-quality,affordable, accessible, and interconnected education system that covers ALL students from universal pre-school to higher education and adult education, while providing significant relief for student loans. Education is the antidote to criminal justice, poverty, mental health, substance use disorder, social justice, combating the climate crisis, and systemic racism.
My healthcare plan gives us flexibility by covering people through strengthening the ACA, providing a public option, lowering the eligibility age of Medicare to 50 and enacting Paid Family and Medical Leave on the national level, while allowing us to continue on the pathway to Medicare for All. Medicare for All will not happen overnight. It will take time to implement and I am not willing to stay on the sidelines while people continue to not get the health care coverage they need and deserve. That is why we must strengthen the ACA now while we get to Medicare for All.
My transportation plan focuses on places like Fall River, where 20% of the population does not have access to a car and Taunton where 27% or more do not have access to a car and yet there is no reliable public transportation for both cities. This is why I will work hard to help finish the South Coast Rail project and invest significant more resources to public transportation to the southern part of the District. We also need to build smart and green transportation options like high speed rail, bus only lanes, and interconnected bikeways and walkways around transit oriented mixed-use housing that connects places like Fall River and Taunton to other economic hubs in MA and New England.
My COVID-19 plan is focused on containing the virus and supporting and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities, including helping families with childcare, the unemployed with more assistance-including undocumented immigrants, true small business relief and aid - especially for minority and female owned businesses, fighting for the tools necessary to protect our essential workers and combat this virus and ensuring that the education gap does not widen further by providing support, devices and internet access to families that do not have access. In order to really deliver for the southern part of the district however, I believe we need diverse leadership who truly understand the diverse perspectives of this district - racially, geographically and economically - and who can be a uniter, connector and bridge builder. This district’s diversity - economically, racially, and geographically - is unique and beautiful, but only if the entire district is represented in Congress. Running to be the first Latino Member of Congress from MA with lived experiences and shared perspectives similar to the vast majority of theDistrict, I believe I am best able to amplify the voices of the southern part of the District.
Q: How many days have you have spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: I started my campaign and am ending my campaign with a full 34 city and town listening tour of the district because I believe it will be my job as your next Member of Congress to amplify the voices of EVERYone in the District. I started my entire campaign in Fall River just under 220 days ago. My first Facebook live video as a candidate was taken from Battleship Cove and my first stop on my first day on the campaign was Al Mac’s Diner. From there I visited the Taunton Business Improvement Annual Meeting. I have returned at least twice to every town in the southern part of the district and about a half dozen times to Fall River and Taunton, including to speak at a Community Crisis Intervention Team Meeting at Taunton Hospital and to visit 5 different polling locations in Taunton on Super Tuesday, to donate to the Attleboro food pantry, and to visit and get tested for COVID-19 in Fall River. I have also held several meet and greets with Taunton residents, held a Fall River virtual office hour, held a virtual town hall on FB Live with Jack Lank, President of the United Regional Chamber of Commerce, attended over a dozen different local town election days to amplify the voice of the voters in the 4th District, appeared on Bate Papo, a show for Portuguese speaking residents in the southern part of the district with Shirley Farber, appeared on many local cable access shows, including the CARO TV Show which is focused on the South Asian Community in the southern part of the district, and attended over 20 Black Lives Matter rallies, vigils, marches and protests in 15 different cities and towns in the district, including in Fall River, Taunton,and Attleboro. I was proud to be one of the speakers at the Fall River BLM march and rally. I will be spending much of my last week before the primary visiting small businesses and early voting locations in the southern part of the district to listen to and amplify the voices of the residents here. In fact, my first day on this second tour included 11 stops and visits to Freetown, Fall River, Swansea, Somerset, Dighton, and Berkley.
If not for COVID-19, and since I only got into the race 5 weeks prior to COVID-19, I would have spent even more time in my campaign personally visiting the communities in the southern part of the district, and listening to and amplifying the voices of the residents.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
A: The southern part of this district is important to me personally. I got into this race because I did not see any candidate who could unite this whole district or any candidate who truly understood the diverse perspectives of our community - racially, geographically and economically. As a child, I used to go with my dad to Taunton and Fall River when he helped to audit the public housing authorities in those cities when he worked for HUD. I saw how affordable housing could work, but I also saw how it segregated communities and needed to change. I saw the work that needed to be done in these communities, and I saw how the lack of good representation that truly understands the area hurts these communities. It is time that the voices of the southern part of the district are not only heard at the table, but those voices are amplified. The southern part of the district needs a leader who can listen to them, understand them, stand with them and amplify their voices. I have been that kind of leader for the last 20 years, I have been that kind of leader during this campaign, and I will continue to be that kind of leader as your next Member of Congress.
Julie Hall
Q: What are the needs in the southern end of the district and what is your plan to address those needs?
A: Recover From COVID-19
Protecting Working Families-which are found predominantly South of Brookline, Wellesley and Newton -the affluent towns where all the Democratic candidates are from. As a person who comes from a large working class family and started working at age 14, I will advocate first and foremost for working families - the backbone of our district.
I am concerned that all of the Democrat candidates are from the northern part of the district. They don’t understand the needs of small businesses in gateway cities like Taunton, Attleboro, and Fall River. Instead they are pushing an uber progressive agenda that the families in the south really don’t relate to. Unfortunately, working families are the first people the big spending progressives in Congress always look to fund their programs with higher taxes, new fees, and higher prices.
Working class families are the fabric of the southern part of the district and they do not have the same options as the wealthier Boston suburbs in the north. When schools are not fully opened and their workplace is shuttered, their livelihoods are threatened. They do not necessarily have the savings to stem the tide, pay for childcare, or keep their small businesses going.
The immediate need has been the same throughout the entire district until now. COVID-19 has taken a toll on the small businesses that employ the vast majority of constituents who live in the southern part of the district. I have a combination of steps to take:
The federal response to the economic devastation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic must be targeted, cost-effective, and get Americans back to work. The best thing Congress can do to help our economy rebound is to cut government red tape and repeal job-killing regulations. Small businesses need to be freed and financially incentivized to create jobs if we are going to have a rapid recovery.
When there is less government intervention and regulation, businesses always thrive. Smart businesses use that money and time saved to design, develop, and create new technologies, products, and inventions. When the economy is doing well, more jobs are available, wages are higher, and quality of life is better for everyone.
The working class professional, laborer, mom all want to contribute and get back to some kind of normal routine. These folks are the backbone of America, the working class heroes.
Q: How many days have you spent in the southern end of the district especially in the communities of Attleboro, Taunton and Fall River?
A: I live in Attleboro and I have campaigned throughout the entire city several times. Even though. I still don’t take anything for granted and have been reaching out to residents to ensure they know to vote in the Primary and the General Election.
I have been in Taunton and Fall River many times- for events, rallies and I had one of my first events at a venue in Taunton. I have been to Fall River for a private tour of the City and was briefed on some of the concerns of the residents in that area. I have attended major rallies in Fall River at least 3 times; including one last Monday evening. Several of the Veteran Organizations in Fall River have reached out, they are very excited about my candidacy and have expressed great support. I will be meeting up with the Fall River DAV this weekend.
I have visited every one of the municipalities in the 4th Congressional District, 3 times at the beginning of my run and then followed up again with sign standouts, voter outreach as well as utilizing the Republican City Committee network to attend zoom meetings to rally volunteers. When I say every municipality- that includes Wellesley, Newton (4 return visits to Newton) and Brookline.
Q: How important is the southern end of the district to your campaign and why?
A: I’m not a professional politician, in fact I am the furthest thing from it. I am an ordinary person, I don’t come from a wealthy, famous family, but I come from a good solid middle-class family- the backbone of Massachusetts, those people like us that get up every day to work to take care of our families and who struggle to get ahead. The people in the Southern end of the district deserve someone who can best represent their struggles, who believe in law and order, and really just want a safe community to raise their families, quality schools to educate their children and an opportunity for valued employment and a wage where they can adequately support their family
