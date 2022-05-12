Read the Slam Cancer essays
The Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro, in partnership with the Attleboro Public Library, for the second consecutive year, held a poetry-essay event in which people were invited to submit essays or poems on the subject of how cancer has affected them.
Those who submitted original works will be invited to read them at a celebratory event at 6 p.m Friday, May 20 at Balfour Riverwalk Park in downtown Attleboro.
Altogether, 10 works will be read on that evening; eight of those works are being featured here.
A ninth, by Larry Kessler, a member of the relay’s volunteer committee and a retired Sun Chronicle Local News Editor, was recently published as a column in the paper.
In addition, Marian Wrightington of Attleboro has agreed to read the essay that she wrote last year entitled, “Men Get Breast Cancer,” again. She’s being invited to do so because her subject speaks about a form of cancer that is seldom talked about.
The eight pieces that haven’t previously been published in The Sun Chronicle follow:
Barbara Smith, Cumberland
It was a Saturday night, and my grandfather, known to me as Curley, lay dying in the hospital bed in the house I grew up in. I called him Curley because I had no hair for two years after I was born. So he called me Curley. I assumed that was his name; hence my grandfather became Curley.
Curley, a quiet man, used to fly his model airplanes and repair them each time they broke. I paid attention to his gluing them back to form in the basement.
I loved to ask him questions, and he’d answer. Curley told me about his model airplanes and allowed me to push the buttons to fly them sometimes. He was always there in my life, but even more so because I lived with my grandparents for some time. He worked hard, a day job and a night job. I remember how proud he was when he brought doughnuts home for all of us, and the night he came home and told us the Jackson 5 came into the hobby shop he worked in.
When he made a joke, I could see his smile which was rare. No one really heard much from him. But at his home, he loved the detective shows so I watched along. When he brought home the first color television, we were delighted. I think he knew. I never knew that he won a worldwide contest years ago for flying a type of wired model plane and saw one of the Wright brothers. He had the first slot car racetrack in Rhode Island in his business, and it was featured in the newspaper. I heard about it and saw the picture. He was too humble to talk about it.
When he lay in that bed dying of cancer, I didn’t realize in the 16 years I knew my Curley that it would end with cancer taking him from us. It had already taken his lung, but that wasn’t enough. It had to take my grandfather, and with it grab all the memories that I didn’t even know I’d be interested in until I got older.
Cancer is a thief, and I think about all the memories we all could have had with him, where as an adult I could have said, “Curley, thank you for sharing your home. Now let’s talk about you!”
At the moment he passed, that Saturday night, in June 1979, we were all around his bed; his family. Immediately, after, the bells at the church up the street chimed, and forever etched in our minds are those bells.
We know he transitioned to heaven, but I’ll always consider cancer the thief.
Tara E. Lines, Wrentham
She wrote the following prelude to her poem.
“I am a childhood leukemia survivor and have been involved with ACS (American Cancer Society) Relay For Life events for local communities for over 10 years now. I have volunteered on the planning committee for several years and have also planned many benefit events for RFL (Relay For Life).
I have also participated as a survivor and team captain for various local RFL events.”
‘Oh Cancer, You Tried!’
So, you tried to Break Me
Even Make Me Cry
I was then just a Child
Wanting Answers to the Whys?
You tried to show me a world that did not understand.
You Never thought I’d Finish the Fight
Or take a Breath of Life Again
Tell me, Was that in your Plan?
So, tell me did you feel Power,
In Trying to Bring Me Down?
Well, I am Not Sorry! You Only Made Me Stronger!
And Motivated Me to Survive and Become Renown.
You Can’t Break a Warrior
No Matter How Hard You May Try
Because when I see the world Spinning
I just look Towards the Sky.
Holly Sutherland, Attleboro
Holly Sutherland, who last year submitted a haiku, said she started to write a haiku a day since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. She provided this update with this year’s submission:
“I continue to write a haiku a day since the start of the pandemic. After last year’s poetry slam, I successfully underwent surgery and treatment for triple negative breast cancer,” and submitted the following haiku for this year:
2022 Slam Cancer
Scar tissue protrudes,
Cute chemo curls cover head,
Spring has sprung again.
Eliza OS. Gryspess
Her introduction reads: “On an adopted son-daughter, daughter-son and a very well-spirited and sadly passed Mother and Mom.
DM — Piett-Be’rote, S-Grant Berouty.”
‘Stormchasers’
‘’my mother had enjoyed storms but did she appreciate/
thunderclaps like synonyms to distant armies, wait/
more like an artisans hammer to labors of love that’d never satiate/
speaking of, hey/ actual Gods up there with no way to relate/ their enormity/
to the beings they sprung from or vice versa, gates/
Opened to Heaven and Hell from their footsteps that quake/
lightning flashes and I drink deep of the best destruction creation has and what is sane?
Foolish to put mysticism to the natural but it’s the only thing to make my heart ache/
She loved storms but not like I do, she would appreciate/
What is, and I hunger for what could be, chased/
And there is something like the storms in people I find/
many faces saying things, often very real things and yet meaninglessly, quite a grind/
But every now and then there’s one saying something so impactful it freezes me and time/ Stops fading into before or plunges on but stays, shines/
Keeps me present for a moment and puts shivers and the fear of God in me and I think, fine/
If there is something like the storm I have found it here, line/
Upon line of thought and unthought dissolved by someone existing and I/
think what else is respect but to know someone else can affect you? Whew! Quite a grind.
And the world dances madly on to/
Children brutalized and abused in a thousand places bright eyed smiling people couldn’t do/
With seeing. They have to think of their own and of course, have the latest quarrels/
And I think my God how did I end up deserving of even a few who could see this and not hurl/ But not ignore it either just press on anyway unlike I who turned/
Away in disgust years back knowing nothing mattered because if it did how could it be like this but for/
Absolute writhing maggots on maggots, random happenstance, kill or be killed, predator and prey, entropy and the end of all things and everything and anything to try and act like anything but THAT, is/
God’s great promise to his people and I think/
Maybe my mysticism is false but how could I not have this?/
I would venerate idols as saints and put people on pedestals because my nonexistent? God, no one is more inherently deserving than anyone else but life is never like living it/
And I have to at least respect what and who really inspires me and do away with/
The Kodak moment! Sudden realization. The point in the movie to turn/
Now you know your purpose, Jack. And realize introspection and life both won’t get me there no matter how much I yearn/
Sometimes what you have you must appreciate and my mother loved these storms/
But not like I do.’’
Note: Retired Sun Chronicle Publisher Oreste P. D’Arconte of Attleboro submitted this poem under a nom-de-plume.
‘Pinocchio’ by O. Lucio d’Arc
We wrap our fears and worries
In a transparent cloak
Of fun, adventure
We take time off from work each week
And ride the train to North Station
And walk blocks to MassGeneral
For radiation
Me and my daughter
An adult herself
Though childless
And unmarried
I sit and wait
Powerless
While in another room
They target the juice beams
To the dots they’ve drawn on her chest
And when she’s done
We walk back to the station
Stopping to eat
At any freaking place she wants
Hat pulled tightly
To minimize baldness
And stares
She dozes on the train ride
Back to our town
And I drive her home
To her apartment
With roommates
Later at chemotherapy –
Like I did when I read
Bram Stoker to her mother
While she was in labor –
I sit in the room with my daughter
And read with permission
From the other patients
the Carlo Collodi original starting
‘Once upon a time there was a piece of wood’
To pass time
To ease discomfort
To transport fear
To a place where
A boy carved of wood
Could come alive
And stay alive
And
then
it’s
over
Go
home,
they
say
Live
So she marries
And has my grandchildren
And never gets C-sick again
That walking together
Step by fragile step
Those worrying Boston streets
Becomes a bad, sad dream
From which we awake
Whole and real
Allan Fournier of North Attleboro is another poet returning from last year’s inaugural event. He submitted three pieces, two poems by him, and an essay by one of his brothers, who lives in California. He included the following introduction to “The Last Bowl,” “Unfinished Business” and “Unfinished Business: Overtime.”
He writes ...
Among other things, my father, Gene Fournier of Mansfield, was a prodigious woodworker, who made and gave away many creations, especially layered wooden bowls. The last bowl my Dad made was a gift to his oncologist, Dr. Michael Leukam of Beth Israel. I wrote “The Last Bowl,” and read it to him with family in his hospice room at Sturdy, on the morning that he passed away from lymphoma.
After hearing my poem, my younger brother David felt inspired to type “Unfinished Business” into his iPhone, which he then read to my Dad.
A couple of weeks later, I, in turn, was inspired by David’s writing to write another poem titled “Unfinished Business: Overtime.”
Carpe diem.
‘The Last Bowl’
The saw rips through the fibers of my light colored board.
The saw rips through the fibers of my dark colored board.
My number multiplies as my lengths decrease.
I am stacked: dark, glue, light, glue, dark, glue, light.
Until the height is right.
I am squeezed to make me tight.
A pencil scratches a circle on my top.
And a cross inside the circle to indicate my center.
Another saw cuts just outside the circle, maybe a quarter to half inch away.
I am spun really really fast.
My outside is carved round, then shaped.
My inside is hollowed out.
You know, ‘cause I’m a bowl.
My rough surface is made smooth, smoother, smoother.
I am being made with care. Slowly. Lovingly.
My Creator has a purpose for me.
I am anointed with oil.
I am ready.
I am carried by strong hands. Working hands. Helping hands. Loving hands. Hands that have made great sacrifices.
Grateful hands.
I hear words of love and gratitude.
I am given to another pair of hands.
Hands that have done different work, yet much the same.
Hands that have helped give my Creator the time to create me.
I hear more words of love and gratitude.
I have served my purpose.
I am content.
I am at peace.
Written by Allan Fournier of North Attleboro on 3/17/2022.
RIP Dad, 3/17/2022.
‘Unfinished Business’
When we are at the end of our journey on this earth, there’s always one more thing that we haven’t finished. For some that might be one more thing in the inbox. For my dad that was a wooden bowl he had on the lathe in his workshop at home.
He had all the diverse species of wood glued together and the rough outline and shape. It was mounted on the lathe and it looked as though my dad had started to work the bowl. But there it stayed, unfinished.
My dad was always one to see each thing he did through to the end. He’d have finished this bowl, getting it carved to just the right shape, sanding it smooth and varnishing it to draw out the natural beauty of the woods.
My dad may not have known that sometimes it’s not always about seeing something all the way through to the finish, but rather what you start and set in motion. I think of all of us kids who he and my mom gave such a great start in life. They used all the tools in their toolbox and did their best to give us a rough shape. However, we are all unfinished business.
We hope he will be proud of us when each of us nears the end of our own journeys. We are grateful that he let us become our own person, in our own way.
We’re so grateful to our parents for all of their support and love. Always there to listen, trying to understand what we were going through and offering their support and encouragement.
Dad, there really is no unfinished business, just works in progress. Thank you for setting each of us on our own lathe of life.
Love you dad.
dpf 3/17/2022
David Fournier,
Nevada City, Calif.
‘Unfinished Business: Overtime’
News flash! God has changed the rules
(Sometimes he likes to play)
Now, the moment that you die
You get another day
To empty out your inbox
Or finish off that piece
If cars are what you love
Get your hands all full of grease
Maybe give forgiveness
By taking down a wall
Or go out with some true-blue friends
And have yourselves a ball!
Write those “someday” letters
Make that “someday” phone call
Say the words you need to say
To loved ones, one and all
Organize your papers
Label envelopes of cash
So those you leave behind
Won’t throw them in the trash
After a hectic life
When peace seemed out of reach
You could just leave the phone behind
And walk upon the beach
Or stretch upon the ground
And gaze into the sky
And wonder how it all got made
And maybe wonder why?
Now you have a choice
Just how to use that day?
But then, of course, you could
Choose to use that day today.
Allan Fournier,
North Attleboro
3/31/2022