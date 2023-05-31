WHAT: Relay For Life of Greater Attleboro’s 25th anniversary.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday, June 9 through 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10.
WHERE: Norton High School on Route 123.
WHY: The team event raises money to support research and patient-related services provided by the American Cancer Society.
OPENING CEREMONY: 6 p.m.
GUEST SPEAKERS: Cancer survivor Jonathan Gardner and former North Attleboro State Rep. Kevin Poirier.
SILENT AUCTION: The luminaries decorated by more than a dozen artists at the Attleboro Arts Museum’s “Creating Awareness” event in February will be auctioned off from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be no online or advance bidding, but some luminaries can be viewed at the relay’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/greaterattleboro.
FIELD RESTIRCTIONS: Use of the new turf field at Norton High School has led to many restrictions, which include: a ban on tents requiring stakes ( pop-ups only); no grills; cardboard must be put under chairs and tables.
RELAY FUNDRAISER: The Norton House of Pizza will donate 10 percent of sales on June 9 to the Mrs. Peacock's Sole Squad team.
CANNED GOODS: Sensata Technologies of Attleboro will donate hundreds of canned goods, which are used to anchor the luminaries. They will be donated back to three area food pantries: the Cupboard of Kindness in Norton, and to Attleboro’s Second Congregational Church and Hebron food pantries.
MORE INFO: To form or join a team, go to: www.relayforlife.org/greaterattleboroma. To volunteer, contact Jakob Carlson at jakobmcarlson@gmail.com.