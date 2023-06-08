Attleboro church take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO -- Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., is offering a monthly take-out dinner Saturday, June 17, with meals ready at 5:30 p.m.
Menu includes 1/2 BBQ chicken dinner with potato salad, tossed salad and a homemade dessert. Cost is $12, kids under 10 $6.
Order at 508-222-1759 and leave a message, or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
North Attleboro church holding annual supper
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The First Congregational Church UCC (Oldtown Church) at 675 Old Post Road is hosting its annual chicken supper Saturday, June 17. The chicken supper will be served between 4:30 and 6 p.m. on the South Lawn, with rain moving the event into the church vestry.
The menu includes one half rotisserie chicken (one quarter for children), BBQ sauce, German style potato salad, garden salad, rolls, dessert, and beverage. The price is $15 for adults, $7 for children 10 years old and under. $1 of each adult meal will go to the Food Forward mission to help feed those in need in the area.
Reservations: Call/text Ed at 1-508-212-4774, or visit https://oldtownucc.org/supper-reservations. Take-out orders also offered.