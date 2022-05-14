City church holding spring fair Saturday
ATTLEBORO — Murray Unitarian Universalist Church at 505 North Main St. is hosting its spring fair Saturday. Rain date is the following Saturday.
North church sale set for Saturday
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The First Baptist Church, 75 Park St., will hold a clearance sale indoors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
City church take-out
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. will be hosting a take-out egg plant or chicken Parmesan dinner Saturday, May 21.To order, call 508-222-1759.
City church fair
ATTLEBORO — Candleberry Chapel at 381 South Main St. is hosting its spring fair from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 21.
Some of the proceeds will support the Joe Andruzzi Foundation that raises money for cancer.
North church dinner
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Church on North Washington Street is offering a spaghetti, sausage and meatball dinner Saturday, May 21. Reservations must be made by noon Friday, Call 508-695-5471.
North church sale
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Central Congregational Church on Commonwealth Ave. is holding a yard and craft sale on its lawn from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 21. Call 508-699-7700 to rent a vendor space.
Cumberland church accepting clothing donations
CUMBERLAND — Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road.
The chapel is partnering with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a clothing drop-off shed.
St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.
Accepted items: clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals.l