City church offers take-out dinner
ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church is hosting another take-out dinner Saturday, July 17.
The homemade meal includes pulled pork sliders, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. Adults $12, kids under 10 $6. All meals ready to go by 5:30 p.m. at the church at 15 Sanford St.
Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to order.
