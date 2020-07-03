ATTLEBORO — Centenary United Methodist Church at 15 Sanford St. is offering a BBQ chicken take-out dinner Saturday, July 18, with pickups by 5:30 p.m.
Dinner will include one half chicken, pasta salad, tossed salad, baked beans and dessert.
Proceeds support church and community outreach. Adults $12 and kids under 10 $6.
For reservations, call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com
