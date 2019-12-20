Bishop's Christmas Mass on TV
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will be the principal celebrant and homilist of the Mass for Christmas to be broadcast from noon to 1 p.m. Christmas Day on WLNE-TV, Channel 6. The one-hour televised liturgy is sponsored by the Fall River Diocesan Television Mass Apostolate.
The Portuguese Channel will air Christmas Mass in Portuguese at 7:30 p.m. Christmas night. The Rev. John J. Oliveira, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in New Bedford, will be celebrant and homilist for the Mass. The Portuguese Channel is carried by most cable systems in the Fall River Diocese.
Attleboro church holiday program
ATTLEBORO -- Faith Alliance Church at 833 Pleasant St. is offering a free performance of Andrew Petersen's "Behold the Lamb of God" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 21.
Through songs and instrumentals, the show chronicles the prophecies regarding the Messiah from the Old Testament and the birth of Jesus in the New Testament.
The Faith Alliance Worship Team and friends are presenting the shows, including Jeff and Andrea Cadle, Zachary Dean, Ken Dean, Jay Lawrence and Pastor John Eger of Attleboro; Cathy Van Dyne of North Attleboro; Rhonda Chabot, Chris Myers and Jon Varney of Norton; and Dave Coccia of Mansfield.
Foxboro church collecting donations
FOXBORO -- The Foxborough Universalist Church’s Social Justice Committee this month is conducting its campaign to counter hunger, provide clothing, and support local communities.
The Church is donating items collected to the Westside Benevolent Circle Adoption List that helps children in Mansfield, The CommUnity Closet in Brockton that provides free clothing and other items to the community, and adult patients at Lemuel Shattuck Hospital.
For more information, visit www.uufoxborough.org, email membership_trustee@uufoxborough.org. Like on Facebook (Foxborough Universalist Church) and follow on Instagram #uufoxborough.
