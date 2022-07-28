Cumberland church accepting clothing donations
CUMBERLAND -- Area residents can bring used clothing to Four Corners Community Chapel at 200 Angell Road around the clock.
The chapel has partnered with St. Pauly Textile Inc. to provide a drop-off shed in the back corner of the church parking lot.
St. Pauly Textile partners with a network of businesses and organizations to distribute donated items in the U.S. and worldwide. Four Corners also receives funding for donated clothing for community needs.
Accepted items: clothing, shoes, belts, purses, blankets, sheets, curtains, pillowcases, and stuffed animals. Place in tied plastic bags.