North church offering children’s programs
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Grace Episcopal Church at 104 North Washington St. will offer two programs for children.
First, Sunday School classes for preschool-aged children will be held at 10 a.m. Sundays.
The classes will use Montessori-based Godly Play program. Parents welcome to stay in the classroom or attend worship service.
The church will also offer an informal service geared to children two Saturdays each month beginning Jan. 7 and 21.
The family services, scheduled for 5 p.m., will include stories, craft or other activity, songs and a simple Eucharist communion. The service will last 40 minutes.
For questions or more information contact Rev. Kathy McAdams at 857-237-9428 or priest@gracechurchna.org.