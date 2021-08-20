As families prepare for Tropical Storm Henri they should also plan for the care of their pets.
The Humane Society of the United States recommends planning 14 days’ worth of water and food in addition to medication for each pet and bowls in the event residents have to leave their homes.
A manual can opener should be on hand to open canned pet food and medical records should be stored in a waterproof container or digitally stored on a flash drive or online.
“Making a disaster plan is more essential than ever as the pandemic continues to evolve and create new considerations related to evacuation and the capacity of emergency services,” said Diane Robinson, disaster services manager for the Humane Society of the United States.
“It is imperative to think ahead, heed evacuation orders from local officials and remember: If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets,” Robinson said.
The Humane Society recommends identifying family members or friends in a safe location who can provide you and your pets a place to shelter in the event you need to evacuate.
It is also important to make sure your pet has a collar with identifying tags and pack a pet first aid kit. Bring a box of extra litter and a scoop.
Storms are stressful for animals, too. Pet owners should bring along comfort items like a pet bed or a special toy.
Other useful items include masks, hand sanitizer, paper towels, plastic trash bags, grooming items and household bleach.
If residents choose to stay home, the Humane Society says to do it safely. Identify a safe area of your home where you can all stay together. Close off or eliminate unsafe nooks and crannies where frightened cats may try to hide.
Move dangerous items such as tools or toxic products that have been stored in the area. Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say trouble is on the way. Keep dogs on leashes and cats in carriers.
If forced to leave your home because of a power failure, take your pets with you.
For more information go to humanesociety.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.