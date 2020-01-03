Citizens who get a new or renewed driver’s license or sign up for MassHealth will automatically be registered to vote under a new law that took effect Thursday.
The bill officially became law Wednesday, but the registry was closed because of the New Year’s holiday.
Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin said residents can opt out of becoming voters if they want, but otherwise they will join the voting rolls.
The registrations come as the deadline for registering to vote in the 2020 presidential primary is rapidly approaching.
Feb. 12 is the deadline for registering and the primary is March 3.
