MANSFIELD — Two years ago when Mike Redding was reviewing the sophomores and freshmen in the Mansfield High football program, he had an inclination that those young Hornets just might become very good with some game experience.
Their development slowed by the COVID-19-delayed 2020 season for an abbreviated Fall-2 season during March and April of 2021, those Hornets will be granted appreciable varsity minutes as Redding rebuilds the program.
The Hornets return just 143 net yards and 17 points from players who were on the field during the spring season.
“We’ve come a long way,” Redding said of leaving the field in April. “There’s a sense of optimism that we’re good enough to compete in this league and figure out the playoffs when we get there.
“Defensively, last year we started Fall-2 with seven senior starters, but by the end of the year, we were starting eight underclassmen. On the offensive side, we had some kids who played quite a bit for us down the stretch so they don’t feel like rookies.”
The Hornets certainly will be challenged through the first month of the season, playing their first two games on the road.
They debut at St. John’s of Shrewsbury and then visit defending Davenport Division champion North Attleboro. Mansfield will make its Alumni Field debut Sept. 24 against Stoughton.
Assuming control of the offense at quarterback will be junior Connor Zukowski (5-10, 160), a good athlete with plenty of snaps at the sub-varsity level.
The strength of the Hornets will be in the offensive line. Senior captain Joe Forte (5-10, 225) moves from center to guard and will be opposite junior Jean Jephte (6-2, 245), who started the final three games of the spring campaign.
Junior Colton Johnson (6-2, 235) starts at center and was in on the rotation of offensive linemen during the Fall-2 season. Senior captain and tri-sport (hockey, lacrosse) standout Mark DeGirolamo (6-2, 235) and senior James Gilleran (6-3, 230) will be the tackles. Gilleran also serves as the Hornets’ kicker, accounting for 17 points last season.
Also in the mix on the offensive line will be senior Braeden Veno (6-2, 270) and junior Dexter Harris (6-3, 250). If the Hornets can push people around, the offense will flourish.
The Hornets scrimmaged Everett and Central Catholic.
“We battled and played well,” Redding said. “We’re young at the offensive skill positions, we lost the whole backfield.
“We have a good mix of seniors who played as backups and some good sophomores and juniors in the rotation. That’s the area in which we have to develop. Over the last two years, those kids have worked really hard.”
The running back corps consists of junior Drew Sacco (6-1, 180), who totaled 78 rushing yards and nine receiving yards during the spring and junior Rocco Scarpellini (5-10, 190), who totaled 50 rushing yards. With them in the rotation will be senior captain James Fichera (5-10, 180) and senior Dana Johnson (6-2, 170).
The primary receivers are junior tight end Ryan DeGirolamo (6-2, 190) and sophomore wide receiver (6-4, 180). The Hornets will also be without track standout Jake Wall, who opted to focus on his track skills instead of football.
The Hornets graduated an arsenal from their unbeaten (6-0) Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division championship team. The Fall-2 2021 team amassed 1,844 net yards of offense, better than 300 yards per game, while averaging some 28 points per game.
The Hornets not only outscored foes by a 169-23 margin, they took control of their destiny during the first half, out-scoring opponents 143-16.
The Hornets placed pressure on defenses, forcing opponents to start their offenses deep in their own territory. Mansfield allowed just three TDs, while shutting out Attleboro, King Philip and Taunton.
The Hornet defense will likely line up with senior Pedro Cruz (5-11, 210), senior Mitch Robinson (5-11, 270), DeGirolamo, Veno and Jephte.
Hornet linebackers have set the tone for the defense in recent vintage and Redding fully expects veteran incumbents like senior captain Zander Holmes (25 tackles) and Scarpellini (30 tackles) to continue the tradition. Junior Caden Colby (6-2, 185) and Fichera also lend experience.
Ryan DeGirolamo and sophomore Trevor Foley (6-3, 175) will be at safety in the secondary. The cornerback cast consists of senior Jared Fraone (6-0, 170), senior Jaquan Peters-Wolfe (5-9, 155), junior Ryan MacDonald (5-8, 150), sophomore C.J. Bell (6-1, 170) and Johnson.
“The sophomore group is pretty good, it’s mostly mental with them, catching up,” Redding said of developing the depth. “Just understanding the offense, the blocking, it’s just a higher level of football.
“Two years ago, if you had asked me about this year, I would have said that we’d be young and rebuilding. But, those kids really worked hard and developed and I believe that we’re in the mix to compete for another league championship.”
