Review of Mass. judge’s actions will probably go no where
To the editor:
Who believes that the agreed upon review by the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct of District Court Court Judge Shelley Joseph’s complicity in assisting in the escape, in her own courthouse, of a twice previously deported man who was living in the country illegally and charged with narcotics trafficking by a federal immigration enforcement agent, will ever be conducted?
To my knowledge, the review of Joseph’s judicial conduct by the Massachusetts Commission on Judicial Conduct, which in September of this year was agreed to occur as a condition of the dismissal of charges against Joseph, has not been completed, and at this time may not even have begun.
Based on all that has taken place thus far in connection with this matter, it is arguably quite doubtful that such a review will ever happen.
The broken judicial conduct review promise on the part of Joseph coupled with the lack of any legal enforcement follow through on the part of the Massachusetts authorities, is yet another prime example of the different more lenient standard of “justice” applied to the favored Democrat political elite in Massachusetts.
In the halls of Massachusetts justice, the only justice is in the halls.
Robert S. O’Connell
Mansfield