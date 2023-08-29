NORTH ATTLEBORO — A Cranston man faces charges in a crash on Interstate 95 North late Monday afternoon in which a 58-year-old Foxboro man was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries.
Joseph Pompei, 50, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene death resulting and two counts of leaving the scene personal injury, the Bristol County District Attorney's office said Tuesday morning.
He was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court and ordered held on $50,000 cash bail. Pompei pleaded innocent and his lawyer said his client was not involved in the incident.
The victim was identified Tuesday as Randall Ricketts of Foxboro.
Two others, including a child, were also injured. The child was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence in an ambulance, North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
The crash occurred about 4:15 p.m. just north of the Toner Boulevard exit of I-95.
Preliminary investigation determined the 2006 Buick LaCrosse, driven by Pompei, was traveling on I-95 south when it and a late-model SUV, a Cadillac Escalade, driven by a 61-year-old Providence man, collided, state police said.
The driver of the Cadillac subsequently lost control of his vehicle, entered the highway median, then struck a 2015 Jaguar XJ, driven by Ricketts, who was traveling in the northbound lanes, police said.
Ricketts was transported from the scene to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival at the hospital, according the Bristol DA's office. The driver of the white SUV was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with significant injury and remains in critical condition. Two additional occupants of the white SUV were also transported to Rhode Island Hospital and are in stable condition.
Coleman said the Jaguar burst into flames which were doused by firefighters while rescue officials used a hydraulic power cutting tool to free the driver from the vehicle.
The driver of the SUV also had to be freed from the vehicle, Coleman said.
The driver of the Buick initially stopped, then fled the scene in that vehicle, state police said.
State troopers took all available information on the fleeing vehicle from witnesses then broadcast it to police departments in the area.
At about 5 p.m., Attleboro police located a Buick with front-end damage and a flat tire that matched the description of the fleeing vehicle, state police said. Troopers responded and talked to a man there, and the investigation is continuing, state police said.
Coleman, who was in the area when the call came in, was the first public safety official on the scene.
“It was a hectic scene when I got there,” Coleman said.
All northbound lanes of I-95 were closed while emergency personnel assisted the victims and secured the scene. All lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m.
State police were assisted at the scene by North Attleboro and Attleboro firefighters, and MassDOT.
The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the CARS Unit of the Massachusetts State Police
.