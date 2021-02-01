Rocky is a Lab/boxer mix, about 4 1/2 years old. He would be best suited for an active person who will include him in lots of activities, walks and play time. We recommend no young children, as Rocky would be too active for them and can get overly enthusiastic when running and playing. He also has a tendency to sometimes pull on/grab the leash. He will need someone who can work on this with him. Training is recommended, but Rocky will learn quickly. Using a martingale collar and easy-walk harness makes walking him much easier and much more enjoyable for both of you. An apartment would not be suitable — Rocky is looking for a home with a fenced yard where he can run and play! Rocky would prefer a home with no cats and would be happiest as the only dog in the home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
