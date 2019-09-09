RUDITH 4
Rudith 4 is a wonderful, sweet little female tabby kitten. She loves toys, cuddling, and playtime. She needs to go to a home with another kitty companion (older or another young kitten) and would do best in a home without young children.
We have 30+ kittens in our care and want to find the best fit. Please include color, gender and personality requests in your application.
This kitten is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
