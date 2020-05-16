The Sunday before school closed Sara Carey found herself at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center with her daughter, Olivia, pictured in the first row, far right, and Mass Premier’s Team 16U Blue volleyball team out of Foxboro.
“There was a giant volleyball tournament,” Carey said. “There were hundreds of teams from all over the country.”
“We still can’t believe that the tournament was not canceled.”
