Address: 51 Frederick A. Nittel Drive
Age: 41
Marital status: Married
Number of children: Two boys, ages 8 and 10
Occupation: Co-founder and president of Our Open Umbrella Inc. (unpaid)
Education: Bachelor’s degree, Political Science
Political party: n/a
Political experience: 1 year, RTM, 3 years, School Committee
Top priority: To continue to support the needs of our students by creating safe, innovative learning environments that will enhance the student experience on an intellectual, emotional and social level.
What you would do to achieve your top priority (25 words or less): Continue to advocate for hands-on learning experiences, ensure students have a sense of belonging, and engage with the community for the success of all students.
Most admired living political figure: While I don’t have a specific political figure in mind, I admire anyone who puts themselves out there to make their community better and stronger, especially on a local level.
Why do you admire them: Putting yourself out there for the betterment of a community is not always an easy thing, but becoming actively involved by listening to the perspectives and experiences of others to support, change, or improve something in a community always makes that community stronger.
Sarah Stone