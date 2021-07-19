MUSIC

Thursday

5 to 7 p.m. Mike Cavanagh

7:15 to 9:45 p.m. The Rob Davis Band

Friday

6 to 8 p.m. Tobe Rode

8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Vinyl Echo

Saturday

6 to 6:45 p.m. Casual Mondays

7 to 8 p.m. MassQuinn

8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Morrissey Blvd.

EVENTS

All four days:

Regal Princess Parties

Infinity and Beyond character entertainment

Star Wars characters

Premier Martial Arts, Mastery MMA

Thursday

Car show: 6 to 9 p.m.

Christmas in July summer Santa appearance, Time TBA

Demonstrations in front of the stage (TBA)

Friday

Demonstrations in front of the stage (TBA)

Christmas in July summer Santa appearance, Time TBA

Celebrity autograph signings

​YMCA Gaga pit, 5 to 8 p.m.

Chris Cornetta Wiffle Ball home run derby, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Demonstrations in front of the stage (TBA)

Craft fair, noon to 3 pm.

Hot dog eating contest, 5 to 6 p.m.

Geoff Esper, number two competitive eater in the world, signing autographs, 6 to 7 p.m.

Live pro wrestling, 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday

Touch-A-Truck, noon to 3 p.m.

Christmas in July summer Santa appearance, Time TBA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.