MUSIC
Thursday
5 to 7 p.m. Mike Cavanagh
7:15 to 9:45 p.m. The Rob Davis Band
Friday
6 to 8 p.m. Tobe Rode
8:15 to 10:15 p.m. Vinyl Echo
Saturday
6 to 6:45 p.m. Casual Mondays
7 to 8 p.m. MassQuinn
8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Morrissey Blvd.
EVENTS
All four days:
Regal Princess Parties
Infinity and Beyond character entertainment
Star Wars characters
Premier Martial Arts, Mastery MMA
Thursday
Car show: 6 to 9 p.m.
Christmas in July summer Santa appearance, Time TBA
Demonstrations in front of the stage (TBA)
Friday
Demonstrations in front of the stage (TBA)
Christmas in July summer Santa appearance, Time TBA
Celebrity autograph signings
YMCA Gaga pit, 5 to 8 p.m.
Chris Cornetta Wiffle Ball home run derby, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Demonstrations in front of the stage (TBA)
Craft fair, noon to 3 pm.
Hot dog eating contest, 5 to 6 p.m.
Geoff Esper, number two competitive eater in the world, signing autographs, 6 to 7 p.m.
Live pro wrestling, 5 to 8 p.m.
Sunday
Touch-A-Truck, noon to 3 p.m.
Christmas in July summer Santa appearance, Time TBA
