PLAINVILLE — William Zeller recently completed his Eagle Scout project, enriching the grounds of St. Martha’s Church in town with a prayer garden that serves as a sanctuary.
Zeller, a Franklin resident, is a member of Troop 131 in Wrentham and raised funds for the project.
The garden is located behind the Parish Pastoral Center, and features a statue of Saint Dominic that was recently refurbished.
The project involved excavating the site, power-washing and repainting the statue, as well as constructing the cement base, and additional work and expenses were for bushes, mulch, and flowers for the garden. A crane was needed to raise the solid concrete statue and transport it to the site.
The Sisters of Jesus and Mary, the church’s neighbors on School Street, had gifted the church the statue, which had been on their property from the time it was the Dominican Academy in Plainville.
The Dominican Sisters taught in the school but also taught CCD at St. Martha Parish for many years.
The statue of their patron is standing as the focal point of the new prayer garden as a representation of their long-standing relationship with St. Martha’s Church.
The goal of the Scout project was to provide a retreat where one can experience their faith through nature.
Zeller became an Eagle Scout July 25 and he is headed to Brown University later this month.
