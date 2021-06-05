Sean Drew is 18 and a senior at North Attleboro High School.
And like the seniors in Attleboro, he was scheduled to graduate Friday, but will now graduate Saturday morning after rain postponed the scheduled ceremony.
The track athlete, yearbook editor and member of the National Art Honor Society is headed for Northeastern University in the fall to study graphic design.
He described his school year as “unlike anything I’ve experienced before, not just academically, but also socially.”
He said the hybrid learning model felt strange at first.
But it did not take long for him “to fall into a rhythm and become comfortable with the new normal,” he said.
“I anticipated remote learning to be challenging, but all of my teachers were able to create methods of instruction that made learning from home engaging and effective,” Drew said.
But there were tough times.
“There were times when hybrid learning felt very isolating, which negatively affected my motivation levels,” he said.
NAHS offered full-time, in-person learning starting March 15, and Drew jumped at the chance to get back full time.
“I was so happy to be among my friends and classmates once again,” he said.
Lessons were learned.
“This year taught me that I depend on other people more than I thought, and I will definitely make sure to let the people close to me in college and beyond know how much they mean to me.”
