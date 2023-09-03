SEEKONK — Residents in one neighborhood were asked to remain in their homes Sunday afternoon into early night because of a crisis situation.
For about four hours starting at around 3 p.m., residents living in the area of Colt Drive were requested by police to shelter-in-place and avoid the area.
Police were trying to “assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis” in one home, police said.
The situation was “safely resolved,” police said, and the shelter-in-place advisory was lifted by 7 p.m.
Colt Drive is not far from Martin Elementary School in the southern part of town.