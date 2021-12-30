MANSFIELD — The boys’ basketball game between Mansfield High and Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
There was no information regarding a new date and time available Thursday night.
This postponement follows others in area high school sports this week. On Tuesday, the Attleboro-Bishop Feehan and Norton-West Bridgewater boys’ basketball games; Seekonk-Case girls’ basketball game;
Feehan-Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey; and the Marshfield Wrestling Tournament in which teams from Mansfield and King Philip were scheduled to participate were all postponed.
On Thursday, the Bishop Feehan-Boston Latin girls’ hockey game; Mansfield-Fontbonne girls’ basketball tournament game; and the Feehan-Austin Prep girls’ and boys’ basketball games were all postponed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.