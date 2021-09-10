ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High football coach Bryan Pinabell believes his team has advanced beyond its internship phase.
“We were, to use the phrase, ‘learning on the job,’” Pinabell said, reflecting on a Fall-2 season that saw his team — one that started 11 sophomores — finish at 3-3. “We learned on the job last year. We played our best football at the end and I feel like there’s been a carryover here in a short three months with our schemes.
“We’re a veteran team now, and I’ve got a great coaching staff,” he added. “I could not ask for a better coaching staff. Those guys do an outstanding job. I’m very much the CEO. I let my guys coach, and they do a fantastic job.”
Leadership on the field will begin with Aidan Crump, Danny Haggarty, Rob Pombriant and Matt Saunders — the Shamrocks’ four captains.
“All seniors, all four-year players,” said Pinabell. “I’ve honestly been tremendously impressed by our senior leadership thus far. Not only by those four, but the senior class in general.”
At 6-2 and 180 pounds, Crump returns as the Shamrocks’ second-year starter at quarterback.
“He played his best football probably the last four games (of Fall 2),” said Pinabell. “He was very inexperienced prior to that, made some mistakes early, but I’ll tell you two things about Aidan. One, he’s just a natural leader and, two, he is tough. I think we’re going to be able to open things up more this year and utilize some of his talents.”
Coming off a Fall-2 season that saw him rush for almost 700 yards in six games, junior Nick Yanchuk (6-0, 200 pounds) heads a stable of running backs that includes classmate Dante Bruschi (6-0, 215) at fullback, Saunders (5-10, 160) in the dual role of fullback-tailback (“not the biggest kid, but he’s tougher than a 30-cent steak and probably our smartest player on defense,” said Pinabell), junior Cam Burns (5-9, 165) and senior Joey Brooks (5-8, 155).
“We have a lot of interchangeable parts there, which is nice,” Pinabell added.
The tight end-wide receiver positions feature a hybrid in the 6-5, 220-pound Pombriant (“he’ll be a tight end, but we can also split him out,” Pinabell said), classmates Aaron Canuel (6-0, 175, Pinabell calls him “probably our best route runner”), Haggarty (6-1, 170) and Will Slavin (6-3, 205) and speed threat Connor McHale (the junior is 5-10, 160).
“People are going to key on (Yanchuk),” said Pinabell. “We have to have the ability to open things up just a little bit, and with the receiving corps that we have we should be able to do that.”
The junior class is well represented in the offensive line in the persons of 6-3, 245-pounder Case Mankins at left tackle, Tristan Upton (6-0, 240) at left guard, Jake Gosselin (6-0, 225) at right guard and Ed Cinelli (6-3, 240) at right tackle. Yet another junior, Sean Finucane (6-1, 250), and senior Nick Haven (6-0, 200) will both see time at center.
“Not the biggest line by any means,” Pinabell said. “We’re not going to outsize anybody, which is typical Feehan, but this is a pretty good technical group that I think should be able to do a good job for us.”
Up front defensively, Mankins, Pombriant and Slavin will rotate at end with Upton, senior Matt Pequeneza (5-11, 215; he was selected the Shamrocks’ scout team player of the year in Fall-2), Finucane, Cinelli and senior Kevin Robichaud (6-3, 295) rolling in and out at tackle.
Bruschi is the Mike linebacker with Saunders at the Will. Senior Billy Roche (5-11, 185), Yanchuk and senior Evan Keough (6-1, 165) are slated for time at the linebacker position as well.
McHale and Burns man the safety position. Haggarty, Canuel and junior Damon Frenette (6-0, 160) will all see time on the corner.
With the way the schedule stacks up, the Shamrocks will be tested early. Pinabell believes his team will know where it’s headed by the end of the month.
“This is coach talk — I’m cautiously optimistic,” Pinabell said. “We have a very difficult opening schedule. Our first three games (North Attleboro, Attleboro, St. Mary’s of Lynn) are really, really hard. So we’re going to find out where we are.”
