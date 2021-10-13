Dear to editor:
He laments poor voter turnout in local elections. Would it help if local elections were partisan? Many people identify with an ideology. Party affiliation provides a clue to a candidate’s political ideology. Is voter turnout any higher in localities with partisan voting?
John DeMeo
Cumberland
