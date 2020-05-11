Small businesses in Attleboro area trying to survive in times of coronavirus

First the coronavirus pandemic forced the state to shutter non-essential businesses for two weeks. Then, as the virus expanded its reach, so did the shutdown order. On March 31, Governor Charlie Baker announced the order would stay in place another month, until May 4. And most recently, he again extended the shutdown for another three weeks until May 18.
In the meantime, small businesses in the area have been left to pick up the pieces. Those who were able to stay open have had to readjust everyday practices, finding ways to keep business going, while remaining safe. Those who were not had a different predicament: Consolidate business expenses and growing debt with a hope of coming out alive after all of this -- and doing what they can now, to ensure that when the state is ready to reopen, so are they.
---
Matt Slobogan had a reserve fund, about a month-and-a- half’s worth of expenses and rent in case business at his custom framing and design shop in North Attleboro ever took a turn for the worse.
Six weeks into the state shutdown of non-essential businesses, that money was due to run out last week with no guess on when more would come to take its place. Slobogan said without sales for the last month-and-a-half, his business has only survived because of small graces that allowed him to hold onto some of those reserve funds -- for now.
His landlord temporarily reduced rent to half his usual payment, with an agreement to pay the rest whenever business picks back up again. He had to lay off his only employee and he was approved for the federal Paycheck Protection Program to cover other business expenses.
Still, there is no telling how long those graces will last.
“We’re in limbo,” Slobogan said. “We’re digging a hole over here.”
In the meantime, Slobogan has focused on organizing a warehouse of supplies and filling orders placed before the crisis took hold. He’s also working with customers to design frames virtually, over email or Facebook messenger, and finishing the projects he can with the supplies he has in stock.
It’s a new way to work and more time consuming, Slobogan said. But it has opened up a new avenue for his business, perhaps one he will take into the future. Working virtually, Slobogan asks clients to send a picture of the environment where the frame will sit so he can design something especially for that space, providing for a more personal experience.
Still, he is limited to products he has in stock at his North Washington Street shop. And because the larger companies who supply his wood and glass are also shut down, most of his projects are on hold.
“We’re really at the mercy of our suppliers who aren’t open yet,” Slobogan said. “If we can get the supplies, we can make the appointments.”
So, in the meantime, Slobogan is waiting on a plan from the state, one he hopes will finally come before the reopening is pushed back again. Even if things need to remain closed, he wants a plan to outline what they will look like when they reopen.
“It’s a vicious cycle, but if we don’t get momentum going in a safe and orderly way, I don’t think that’s a good plan,” Slobogan said. “At some point it’s going to be a make or break situation.”
And he is planning on his own.
The shop averages four customers a day, so Slobogan is thinking of opening up on an appointment-only basis at first to limit cross-contact of customers and allow for sanitation between visits.
“We’re looking forward to going back to as normal as we can, but we’re still going to be precautionary,” he said. “And if customers want to wear masks or gloves, that’s fine. They can come in with an entire suit on. I don’t care.
“I know we’ll get through this. We’re digging ourselves into a hole right now and we will dig ourselves out of it.”
Slobogan, who has been a long-time advocate of the downtown North Attleboro revitalization project, said the shutdown has been disheartening for his neighbors as well, but they are finding ways to remain hopeful in the progress made over the last few years.
Last month, Slobogan partnered with a local photographer to document the stories of downtown businesses on his Facebook page Downtown North Attleborough. Now he’s working on an initiative to hang new banners designed for the downtown and start a new campaign to promote its reopening.
“Everyone that I’ve talked to, the owners have faith and are hopeful,” he said. “Right now there’s a lot up in the air. I think it’s a pause but I’m not pessimistic about its evolutionary progress. We’ll come out of this on the other side. There’s too much momentum, in the businesses, in the town, in all of us, to stop and go backwards. I think we’ll all be okay, but when is the question.”
---
Kim Olson spent the tail-end of April sanitizing and prepping the LaCave Suzanne Salon in Attleboro for its eventual reopening when it hit her.
“It was a little weird to come in,” the hair stylist said. “It’s a big building with a lot of space, and there’s no more hustle and bustle of it all. It was a little sad.”
The salon shut its doors on March 17, about a week before the official statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses, in an effort to be proactive in its response to the coronavirus pandemic. But most stylists didn’t see the shutdown extending as long as it did.
“We were expecting to just be out for two weeks,” Olson said. “But it’s been like a snowball effect ever since. By the time we prepare for a new open date, we get a week before and then it gets pushed back again.”
For Olson, that transition has been hard, especially going from seeing her fellow stylists nearly daily for the last 28 years, to not at all.
“They’re your family, you know?” she said. “It’s different not seeing them every day and being able to check in.”
And the community response has reminded her of the relationships built through her profession as well. Many stylists have heard directly from their clients asking more about their well-being and how they’re handling the lack of work, rather than asking for hair tips while stuck at home.
“They are truly concerned for us as a whole, not just, ‘Hey, what can I do about my roots?’” Olson said. “It’s really humbling.”
Trying again to be proactive, Olson and a manager committed themselves at the end of last month to get the shop open-ready once again, maintaining social distancing rules as they work around the salon.
They cleaned and disinfected the entire building, removed magazines, candy and beverages, and have started ordering gloves and sanitation products for when they can reopen.
The state has remained quiet on new guidelines for salons and shops when they reopen, but Olson said the staff are looking to other states and attending national webinars to get an idea of what their future may look like.
“We want to make sure when we can open, we’re not prolonged because we don’t have the things we need,” she said. “We’re ready to be back. Our clients are ready to be back.
“We just want to get back to work, but we want to do it safely. The last thing we want to do is come back and have to go out again.”
---
Just before coronavirus took hold of the state, Gregory Hughes invested in new equipment that would enhance the daily cleaning measures taken at his four inflatable air park and laser tag facilities across New England.
On top of daily procedures to disinfect all equipment and surfaces with sanitizing wipes, XtremeCraze is now able to apply virucide to the entire facility using fogging equipment that Hughes said gets even the hard-to-reach places.
Leading up to the shutdown of his business, that practice took place twice a week. When they finally reopen, he expects to do it daily.
Hughes called the pandemic-led shutdown “devastating” to his business, especially considering the 12-year-old company just opened two new locations within the last year, the most recent in Foxboro at the end of November.
“Things were going very well all around and then this hit right at the peak of our busy season for the year,” Hughes said. “And we were shut down 100 percent.”
Hughes said 115 of the company’s 120 employees were laid off, except one general manager to help oversee maintenance and operations at each location.
“We’ve been trying to hunker down and conserve cash so we can reopen on the other side of this,” he said, but the company still has operating costs -- rent, electric, gas, debt payments. “The longer this lasts, the more damage there is.”
As a center for family-friendly entertainment, each of the XtremeCraze locations are usually filled with patrons and their loud, boisterous fun. Now, as Hughes makes his round to each storefront, he called the facilities “eerily quiet.”
“We have these beautiful facilities, brand new facilities, brand new equipment -- these huge investments -- and they’re just sitting quiet,” he said.
Other members of the entertainment industry nationwide -- places like Las Vegas, Disney World and national movie theater chains -- have grappled with how they will reopen while staying mindful of social distancing regulations when they’re able, and Hughes said he’s looking to them for direction.
He knows they will kick up sanitation practices already boosted by the fogger equipment and they’ll set up sanitation stations around the facility. They’re still contemplating whether or not they’ll ask families to wear masks while inside. And they’re waiting for the state and what it will mandate.
“It’s just beyond imagination,” he said.
---
Since its founding in the early '90s, Personal Best Karate has always offered an out-of-studio curriculum for students looking for extra practice at home. First, it came in the form of VHS tapes, then DVDs and later, videos posted to their website. About five years ago they created an app that expanded weekly in-studio lessons and gave students a refresher on the character-based models that surround the school.
“The online experience is something we always had access to,” founder Chris Rappold said.
So, when the closure of non-essential businesses also included his martial arts schools in Norton, Foxboro and three other locations across the state, he had a foundation to point students to for continued practice.
“For the first week-and-a-half, we were directing students to the app and outlining the framework for a particular set or repetition for the week,” Rappold said. “Then about a week-and-a-half in, we made the switch to move to a Zoom experience Monday through Saturday, where we offer kickboxing, child and adult classes, anything we can.”
Rappold said he had never used the online video platform for classes before, but decided to try it out as a way to encourage students to continue investing in themselves and each other through the connections they make in class.
“I think it’s created a level of community,” Rappold said. “I want to be able to look back and be proud of the way this is handled. We looked at the needs of the community we have and we want to be a positive force in their life.
“They need motivation, inspiration, exercise, stress reduction and a sense of certainty and structure in their week. We’re trying to bring a level of comfort to our families right now.”
It also allowed Rappold to keep his business up-and-running in a time when other small businesses aren’t as fortunate.
Rappold said students are still paying full rates for the classes they attend online, but will receive some sort of credit when the school reopens in-person. And recognizing the financial hardship the crisis has placed on some families, Rappold said he is continuing to work with them on an individual basis, a practice that has always been the school’s policy: “If money is a problem, we’ll see you through.”
Meanwhile, attendance has remained steady. Rappold said each location leads about 30 online classes a week and have seen between 80 to 90 percent of students actively participating.
They’ve also partnered with the Norton school district to supplement online physical education classes for elementary school students. The school is also offering a free one-on-one online lesson to new students who want to enroll.
“It’s presented a neat opportunity for somebody who has been thinking about martial arts or who haven’t had the time,” he said. “Now they can try it in the privacy of their own home in a one-on-one experience.
“We’re all going through this. This is true for every business. But I think we have an opportunity to say, ‘What do we have to offer? What can we do?’”
Part of that is considering what he can do to continue to ensure a safe experience when the studio can open its physical doors once again. Rappold is considering temperature checks before each class, incorporating hand sanitizer and wiping down equipment within the class routine and perhaps masks for instructors and students and designated spots on the floor, a good distance apart.
"We’re looking at what we feel will keep our students and families safe,” he said. “Like many people, I’m very sensitive to ensuring that when we’re allowed to have in-person classes again. If it's not safe enough for my mother, its not safe enough for you.”
---
A regular customer beat them to the punch with a large order of a COVID-19 commendation bars to recognize law enforcement and public health officials serving on the frontlines of the worldwide pandemic.
Commendation bars are among the most special items produced at Blackinton in Attleboro, the director of engagement and corporate relations Andrew Roque said. Apart from the government badges and uniform decals the company regularly produce, commendation bars are meant to signify steps taken “above and beyond” the regular duties of public safety officials, like delivering a baby, saving a life or assisting in hurricane response.
COVID-19 is above and beyond, and since, Blackinton has produced several iterations of the customizable insignia for departments across the country.
And as with other special commendation bars, part of the sales from the COVID-19 badge will go to local New England organizations involved in the pandemic response.
“This is about giving recognition to the people who put their neck on the line,” Roque said.
While most small businesses across the state are shut down for the time being, Blackinton received a special exception from the state due to the nature of their work.
Roque said while orders dipped slightly since before the pandemic, there is still enough work to keep them going.
“We didn’t want to fall behind,” he said, noting that the departments they are outfitting are the ones directly fighting the crisis.
But that meant keeping workers on as well.
The company introduced safety measures by closing common areas and installing Plexiglas dividers between work stations. Constant disinfecting in “loops” has stolen time from regular production.
But a big part of their effort includes reducing hours worked while keeping employees at their regular salary.
Roque said immediately after the shutdown the factory transitioned into an “invite-only” system, where they asked about one-third of workers to continue production. Every worker, in the factory or not, received their regular 40-hour paycheck, but those who came in to work received additional overtime in their checks.
As orders continued to come in, last week they changed up the system, introducing half-shifts and asking every employee to work 20 hours a week. All employees will continue to be paid for their 40-hour week, and any work over the 20 hours will be considered overtime.
“It’s been a delicate balancing act,” he said. “We’re trying to take care of our people but also get our orders out. Our customers need products. So the right thing to do is bend over backwards to make sure you do everything you can do, and then some.”
