To the editor:
As an outgoing member of Norton’s Select Board, I offer my thoughts on the four traits needed to be successful in this role.
— Listening to understand, not to respond: Everyone brings their own experiences and perspectives — learn from them!
— Evolve your ideas and opinions: We live in dynamic times, don’t be afraid to let your thinking change as new information comes to light.
— Admit when you are wrong, or when you’ve made an error: We all make mistakes, despite the best of intentions. When they happen, own up to them and try not to make the same mistake twice!
— Treat people with respect — especially when they disagree with you: Progress is made by working together with people of diverse opinions and backgrounds. Embrace that!
With the above in mind, there are two candidates that I feel will be able to succeed: Kevin Snyder and Cody Thompson.
Jack Conway
Norton