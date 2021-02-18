Some people are reporting issues with the state's vaccination finder website this morning as about 1 million new people who are 65 and older or have two or more medical conditions become eligible for the vaccine for the first time.
Starting today, Massachusetts residents age 65 and older and those with two or more specific medical conditions can begin scheduling their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
A tweet from Mass.gov around 8:45 a.m. stated: "Due to high volume, vaxfinder.mass.gov is currently experiencing technical difficulties. Appointments at mass vaccination locations have not yet been posted today, but will be made available soon. More updates to follow."
Almost one million people are newly eligible for the vaccine based on an announcement Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker. The list of qualifying medical conditions now includes asthma.
Appointments were to be available starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at www.mass.gov/covidvaccine. Around 70,000 new appointments were expected to be posted at that time at mass vaccination sites in Springfield and Danvers as well as at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.
In announcing the next step in the vaccination process, Baker said that he thought the state's vaccination scheduling tool was ready for the increased traffic.
"I think after this story broke earlier today (Wednesday) we had 250,000 visits to the state website, but you can't actually sign up until tomorrow," the governor said. "So I think the website will be in good shape for this."
