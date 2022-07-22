ATTLEBORO -- A Somerville man arrested in a raid last year on Hope Street where police say they found a stolen handgun has been sentenced to six months in jail.
Jamal R. Escobar, 28, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court Thursday after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun.
The sentence was concurrent with a two-year jail term Escobar is currently serving on charges related to a chase with Somerville police in which he struck a police cruiser last July.
He was arrested at 52 Hope St. in Attleboro on Aug. 25 by state police assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office.
Police traced Escobar through his cellphone to the house. Police say they found a loaded 9 mm handgun above a ceiling tile in a basement bedroom where he was staying.
The gun was reported stolen in Cambridge in August 2019, according to the report.
As a result of his plea, prosecutors dismissed two related charges including receiving stolen property.
Escobar was under investigation by Somerville police for allegedly distributing marijuana but was not charged.
He was found guilty in a jury trial in Somerville District Court in March of has ramming an unmarked police cruiser July 30 while fleeing police, according to court records.