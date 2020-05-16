When spring is just around the corner, Sophia King of Attleboro takes her car to the carwash, which she did on March 9.
“It was a beautiful day,” she said.
On this day, her daughter, Jayla, then 9, had the honor of washing the car at a wash in Seekonk, near the Attleboro line. Jayla turned 10 on April 6, celebrating her birthday at home with decorations, balloons, cake and presents.
“She had a quarantine birthday,” King said.
Since schools closed, Jayla, a student at Thacher Elementary School in Attleboro, misses being there and has been trying her best with school work. King has been keeping busy cooking, cleaning and organizing the house and rearranging everything.
“I wish everything would (get) back to normal soon,” she said.
