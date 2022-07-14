NORTH ATTLEBORO --- The Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care’s
annual 5K Walk/Run for Hospice will return for its 20th anniversary at 9
a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 in the downtown.
The course, as in past years, will send people down South Washington
Street, then on roads near the downtown before they head back to
South Washington Street and the finish line.
The race, which had previously been organized by the Community VNA
of Attleboro before it merged with Hope Health VNA of Rhode Island,
will start and finish at Veterans Park near the town hall at 43 South
Washington St.
The event will support hospice patients and their families in
Southeastern Massachusetts.
All registrants will receive a complimentary T-shirt, the men’s and
women’s overall winners and the top age-group finishers will receive
awards, and participants will enjoy free post-race refreshments.
Entry fees through Friday, Aug. 5 are as follows: Free, children under 6;
$25, youth 7-17; $35, adults, 18-64; $30, seniors 65 and older; race day:
$40 for everyone.
Race-day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and a memorial ceremony
will be held at 8:45 a.m.
Register at: raceentry.com/5k-walkrun-for-hospice/race-information?
Questions? Contact Special Events Manager Jennifer Martin at 401-415-
4294 or email her at jmartin@hopehealthco.org. Contact HopeHealth
at HopeHealthCo.org.