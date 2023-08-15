The Attleboro Area Golf Association’s annual City Open Tournament will start on Thursday at Foxboro Country Club.
Golfers are expected to arrive at minimum 10 minutes before their scheduled tee time. Following Friday’s second round at Wentworth Hills County Club, the field will be cut to the top 50 (ties included) before moving on to Saturday’s third round at Heather Hill Country Club.
The championship and final round will be held at Norton Country Club on Sunday.
Caddies are welcomed for golfers along with spectators throughout the round. To follow along online, those interested can go to the GolfGenius website or use the mobile app with the GGID “JWCZXQ.”
The current defending champion of the City Open, Dave Turgeon, tees off at 9:10 a.m.
Round 1 tee times
7:00 a.m. — Camerton Martin, Ishan Kohli, Nick Thrasher
7:10 — Dillon Harding, Anthony Duva, Chad Bearce
7:20 — Charlie Baughan, Jason Hindman, Corey Stalters
7:30 — Curtis McNeil, Kevin Cunniff, Cody Nieratko
7:40 — Joshua Colvin, Roger Bouquet, Greg Jacobson
7:50 — Mike Finocchi, Scott King, Steve Finocchi
8:00 — Brandon Goold, Matthew Wanless, Timothy Vierra
8:10 — Jayson Poirier, Ryan Dow, Erik Manchester
8:20 — Matt Moreshead, Richard Ringler, Nick Mattos
8:30 — Brian See, Thor Van Vaerenewyck, Tom Grossman
8:40 — Scott Martino, Daniel Bukoff, Evan Dean
8:50 — Shawn Watters, Ethan Sullivan, Peter inglese
9:00 — Nora Charnley, Andrew Wilder, Bill White
9:10 — Neal Boyer, Dave Turgeon, Bob Beach
9:20 — Joe Corriveau, Evan Regan, Joseph Oram Jr.
9:30 — Ryan Doherty, Brian Kronmiller, David Yurek
9;40 — Ryan McGovern, Brendan McNamee, Brendan Vokey
9:50 — Kyle Potter, Bill Copley, Zach Walker
10:00 — Jillian Barend, Tyson Laviano, Shawn Seybert
10:10 — Lourenco DaSilva, Kolby Simmons, Paul Murphy
10:20 — Derek Johnson, Derek Johnson Jr., Dave Weeman
10:30 — Justin Guimond, James Dickinson, William Gaskin
10:40 — Steve Murray, Gavin Walsh, Hayden O’Connor
10:50 — Kyle DelSignore, Joseph O’Malley, Daniel Mills
11:00 — Dave Carvara, Cian Goulet, Mac Jacobson
11:10 — Chad Correia, Patrick Joyce, Peter Mulkerrins
11:20 — Justin Ciombor, Chris Hanson, Kevin Willwerth
11:30 — Matthew Hogan, Bert Bouley, Chad Lareau
11:40 — Matt Wasserman, Eric Hunt, Jason See
11:50 — Jared Winiarz, Michael May, Mackinley Garcia
Noon — Dan Viting, Mark Saunders, Brad Rao
12:10 p.m. — Greg Wiens, Darian Calverley, Caiden Alberigo
12:20 — Mike Derosier, Michael Douullette, Tom Raposa Jr.