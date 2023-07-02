Registration for the AAGA's Junior Championships and High School Shootout closes on Wednesday, July 5, at 5 p.m. this week.
The event is still open for all boys and girls aged 18 or younger. The championship will be split into two groups for boys, one for 14-and-under and the other for entrants aged 15-to-18. In the girls championship there is one, aged 18-and-under. It is $20 to register.
The low medalist from the event earns a free entry into the 2023 AAGA City Open. High school-aged entrants are also allowed to compete in the High School Shootout, playing a team picked by the players themselves. All must register for the Shootout by July 5. Schools may enter more than one team.
Schools eligible for the shootout include Attleboro, North Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Norton, Foxboro, Mansfield, King Philip, Dighron-Rehoboth, Tri-County and Cumberland (RI). Last year's winner was Bishop Feehan, with the team of Chad Correia, Matt Murray, Carol Pignato and John Kane taking home the title.
Both the Junior Championships and High School Shootout will be held at Heather Hill County Club on July 10. Tee times will be posted on Friday.