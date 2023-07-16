PLAINVILLE — The deadline for registration to the qualifying round for the Attleboro Area Golf Association’s Open is next Monday, July 24.
The 18-hole medal play competition will be staged on the North, South and Middle courses of the Heather Hill Country Club.
All players affiliated with memberships at local area courses or residents of the area with MGA handicap cards are eligible to participate. Registration may be made at the AAGA website: www.aagagolf.com.
The first round of the AAGA Open will be held Aug. 17 at the Foxborough Country Club with the second round to be conducted Aug. 18 at the Wentworth Hills CC.
At the completion of two days and 36 holes of competition, the field will be reduced to the low 50 scorers and ties.
The third round of the AAGA Open will be played at the Heather Hill CC’s Middle and North courses on Aug. 19 with the final round to be played at the Norton CC.
Dave Turgeon of the Norton CC is the defending champion. All exempt players from the 2022 AAGA Open must also file their applications for entry to this year’s tournament.