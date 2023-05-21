The Attleboro Area Golf Association has extended its deadline for scholarship entries to May 31.
Any graduating high school seniors who are also golfers are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Prior winners of the scholarship include Jack Hudson (Seekonk), Spencer Dumas (Xaverian), Morgan MacLeod (Bay View) and Brendan Raymond (Attleboro), all of whom were selected in 2022.
The scholarship has been given out annually since 1986 by the AAGA. To apply, you can request an application from the AAGA.